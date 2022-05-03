GMC Unveils 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate, The Most Luxurious Yukon Ever Made

The GMC Yukon was instrumental in establishing the Denali sub-brand, which is why GMC decided to up the stakes even more with this new Ultimate flagship trim for the 2023 model year SUV. The 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate is said to be the most premium Yukon ever built.
Compared to “lesser” specifications, this Ultimate spec model comes with distinctive interior and exterior details, better materials inside, plus access to GMC's innovative available onboard tech.
For example, the Yukon Denali Ultimate comes with class-leading, trailering-capable Super Cruise driver assistance technology, which means it can change lanes automatically or tow something while driving hands-free on compatible roads.
GMC went big on sound with this car, hence the new 18-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system (a fist on this model), which comes with head restraint-based speakers for front row passengers. Meanwhile, the etched metal speaker grilles provide an elegant aesthetic that’s said to “fit seamlessly into the premium interior of the Yukon Denali Ultimate.”
Other interior highlights include the 16-way full-grain leather power seats (with massage function), Denali Ultimate-exclusive plaited contrast stitching, Aluminum décor trim, Genuine open-pore Paldao woodgrain trim with a laser-etched topographical map of Mount Denali, a 10.2-inch infotainment system with Google built-in, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, available Wi-Fi hotspot, available Amazon Alexa and wireless phone charging.
Exterior details include the exclusive Vader Chrome accents, polished bright chrome along the window and door panels, and a set of 22-inch seven-spoke wheels with bright chrome accents and dark paint.
As for performance, buyers can choose between a standard 6.2-liter V8 engine or the available 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel unit, both paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. You also get Magnetic Ride Control, the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, the Active Response 4WD system with electronic limited-slip differential, and the Auto Track two-speed transfer case, all standard.
The 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate will go on sale this fall.
