GMC Sierra "Slam Hammer" Looks Fresh, Rides on 24-Inch Wheels

Let's say you happen to own a previous-generation truck like the GMC Sierra that now sits on our screens. What could you do to keep your bed-gifted machine looking fresh? Of course, the aftermarket industry offers plenty of possibilities and, as this example shows, reaching the goal doesn’t need to be complicated.
For the record, the Sierra generation we have here was discontinued after the 2018 model year. As for its customization, the truck follows a recipe that involves two steps, albeit with a catch. The first has to do with lowering the vehicle, and this is where things get polarizing, as not everybody is ready to accept a pickup truck that lost some of its offroading abilities.
Then again, the same effect comes from the second step, namely fitting massive custom wheels. This GMC has left its factory shoes behind, and now uses a set of wheels supplied by Vossen (we're looking at forged units here).
The rolling hardware comes in a 24-inch size, which explains the thin sidewalls. As for the design of the wheels, it certainly turns heads. Besides, the attention magnet effect is also boosted by the two-tone finish of the wheels, which seems to go well with the white hue of the vehicle - make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, so you can check out a close-up shot that showcases this.
Now, in case you're seeking a more complete look, perhaps the YouTube video at the bottom of the page will help.
Of course, there are also other ways of achieving this effect, which have a smaller impact on the go-anywhere abilities of a truck. For instance, while the wheel/tire combo can easily be swapped with hardware that allows the driver to step off the road, one would need to replace the static suspension setup we have here with air springs for such a job.
Then again, the same effect comes from the second step, namely fitting massive custom wheels. This GMC has left its factory shoes behind, and now uses a set of wheels supplied by Vossen (we're looking at forged units here).
The rolling hardware comes in a 24-inch size, which explains the thin sidewalls. As for the design of the wheels, it certainly turns heads. Besides, the attention magnet effect is also boosted by the two-tone finish of the wheels, which seems to go well with the white hue of the vehicle - make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, so you can check out a close-up shot that showcases this.
Now, in case you're seeking a more complete look, perhaps the YouTube video at the bottom of the page will help.
Of course, there are also other ways of achieving this effect, which have a smaller impact on the go-anywhere abilities of a truck. For instance, while the wheel/tire combo can easily be swapped with hardware that allows the driver to step off the road, one would need to replace the static suspension setup we have here with air springs for such a job.