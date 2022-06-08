GMC Illuminated Emblem May Lead to Improper Headlamp or Turn Signal Operation

The optional illuminated emblem fitted to certain GMC vehicles is prone to water intrusion that causes the driver-side headlamp or turn signal to stay on, flicker, or become inoperative. To prevent further improper operation, service technicians are recommended to bypass the illuminated emblem’s harness by plugging the original headlamp connector back into the headlamp assembly, which temporarily disables the said emblem.
GM TechLink notes that “permanent repair information will be released when available. The headlamp assembly is not currently known to be a source of water intrusion.” As for the vehicles affected by this condition, the suspect population kicks off with the 2020 to 2022 model year Sierra 1500. The Sierra 2500, 3500, and 2021 to 2022 Yukon are listed as well.
As we’re sitting here, waiting for General Motors to reveal how to remedy this condition without disconnecting the illuminated emblem, it’s worth going through some pricing and technical details of the Sierra and Yukon.
Not to be confused with the 1500 Limited, the 1500 can be yours for $35,400 excluding the $1,795 destination freight charge. Your hard-earned bucks would be spent on the regular cab with the standard box with rear-wheel drive. The Pro base trim level further includes LED headlamps, taillamps, daytime running lights, a plethora of safety and drive-assist nannies, an eight-speed automatic, and a 2.7-liter turbo that belts out 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) at 3,000 revolutions per minute.
The heavy-duty 2500 can be had from $40,200 with the 6.6-liter gas engine, a six-speed automatic, and rear-wheel drive. Customers who level up to the 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel will get a 10-speed automatic with Allison branding, but it's not actually made by Allison. The only way to get a true Allison is rather simple: buy the Chevrolet Silverado 4500, 5500, or 6500.
Last, but certainly not least, GMC advertises the Yukon at $52,500 for the standard wheelbase and $55,200 for the long wheelbase. In addition to small-block V8 power, customers are offered a 3.0-liter turbo diesel sold under the Duramax brand. Mostly developed in Italy, the sixer is produced in Michigan. Come 2023, the LM2 will be replaced by the LZ0 engine.
