GMC Hummer EV Has a Strange Problem With the Driver-Side Door Switches

The GMC Hummer EV has a problem with the driver-side A-pillar leaking water, which could render the door switches inoperable. This is a strange problem for a very expensive electric truck filled with state-of-the-art technology.
Selling a high-priced vehicle usually never works for a volume brand because people would choose to spend the money on a status brand. Despite that, GM proved this theory wrong with the GMC Hummer EV. The Hummer brand certainly helped, but this is not the only reason the massive truck has become a status symbol. The steep price and the minimal production numbers might have given it an exotic aura, but its real quality is being electric.
Even though it’s in such high demand (GM claims it had over 65,000 reservations as of March 2022), the GMC Hummer EV had its fair share of problems. Bizarrely, most of those problems are related to weak water ingress protection, something you wouldn’t expect on a $110,000 vehicle. The Hummer was already recalled because of a corroding battery connector, and another problem has started to annoy owners.
According to GM Authority, the door lock, mirror, and window switches on the driver’s door have a bad habit of going on vacation. The cause is similar to the battery connector problem: a leak in the A-pillar. This can lead to water entering the inside of the upper A-pillar and cause corrosion on one of the in-line connectors for the driver-side door switches. The solution is just as primitive as it was for the battery connector problem: seal everything with sanitary-grade silicon.
The GM has apparently instructed technicians to open up the in-line connector in the driver-side door and use a mirror to inspect the inside of the connector for corroded terminals. If that is the case, the technicians are instructed to clean or replace the terminals as needed. In addition, a leak test is due after applying plenty of silicon sealant on the seams where the A-pillar merges to the plenum panel and inner fender. This should prevent future leaks.
Unlike the battery connector problem, GM will not address the issue via the Customer Satisfaction Program. Instead, GM has issued a Service Bulletin instructing service technicians on the procedure. Strangely, GM botched such a mundane task as quality control on an iconic vehicle. Water leakage should not be an issue, even on volume cars. When people discover that the GMC Hummer EV is riddled with problems, it will turn from an image booster into a liability.
Even though it’s in such high demand (GM claims it had over 65,000 reservations as of March 2022), the GMC Hummer EV had its fair share of problems. Bizarrely, most of those problems are related to weak water ingress protection, something you wouldn’t expect on a $110,000 vehicle. The Hummer was already recalled because of a corroding battery connector, and another problem has started to annoy owners.
According to GM Authority, the door lock, mirror, and window switches on the driver’s door have a bad habit of going on vacation. The cause is similar to the battery connector problem: a leak in the A-pillar. This can lead to water entering the inside of the upper A-pillar and cause corrosion on one of the in-line connectors for the driver-side door switches. The solution is just as primitive as it was for the battery connector problem: seal everything with sanitary-grade silicon.
The GM has apparently instructed technicians to open up the in-line connector in the driver-side door and use a mirror to inspect the inside of the connector for corroded terminals. If that is the case, the technicians are instructed to clean or replace the terminals as needed. In addition, a leak test is due after applying plenty of silicon sealant on the seams where the A-pillar merges to the plenum panel and inner fender. This should prevent future leaks.
Unlike the battery connector problem, GM will not address the issue via the Customer Satisfaction Program. Instead, GM has issued a Service Bulletin instructing service technicians on the procedure. Strangely, GM botched such a mundane task as quality control on an iconic vehicle. Water leakage should not be an issue, even on volume cars. When people discover that the GMC Hummer EV is riddled with problems, it will turn from an image booster into a liability.