GMC Denali 3500 "Dope Dually" Is a Super-Slammed Truck on 26-Inch Wheels

There are two types of people in the world, those who put lift kits on their trucks and the much rarer breed who go low. Yeah, some people leave it stock, but that's just too practical and... boring. In any case, you guys are looking at the only beast of its kind in the world, a 2020 GMC Denali 3500 that's been lowered all the way to the ground.
Nowadays, lift kits are pretty easy to pull off. You just buy the suspension components, whether they are arms and coilovers or those crazy systems which are articulated from the middle, like on a monster truck. But unlike with an old F100 or C10, the lowering process is super-complicated.
If you're into that kind of stuff, there's one shop you need to visit, and that's Jake McKiddie's Phat Phabz of Oklahoma. They've got a way of changing up the chassis to make your truck super-impractical and strange, but also cool-looking. It's kind of the opposite of going to the Diesel Brothers if you think about it.
And just check out their latest work, which is a 2020 GMC Denali 3500. Yeah, that's a big boy truck, a dominant force on the road. The air suspension can be taken so low that when it's sitting down, the towing hoops are almost touching the ground. This looks like nothing else we've ever seen, as the heavy-duty configuration comes with bigger everything, from headlights to mirrors, and now you have it doing a riced Civic impersonation.
This is obviously a dually truck, or it used to be, as we can't quite make out the dual rear tires. Currently, the 3500 is sitting on some 26-inch rims which a very interesting center, and they're wrapped in 315/40 R26 tires. It sounds like a mall crawler configuration but looks more like a rancher's Cadillac convertible.
And wouldn't you know it - there's a twin mode in red, the Silverado 3500 HD riding on what looks like an oversized version of the Mag Indy wheel. Both trucks have probably also been re-painted, based on the shades and the fact that none of the trim is black.
