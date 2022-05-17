GMC Customers Are Active People Who Really Like Using Their Vehicles Off-Road

Trucks and SUVs are America’s preferred vehicles these days and you might wonder why is this happening. Surely not everyone is going off-road all the time, but having a rugged-looking vehicle certainly is what a lot of people want. At least this is what GMC found out, although the brand’s customers are not hardcore off-roaders.
When we think of off-road vehicles we probably have a Jeep Wrangler or a Ford Bronco in mind. This explains their popularity, even though not everybody ventures outside the beaten path. But every brand has its fans, and GMC, even though it’s not an off-road specialist, still offers some very good vehicles to explore the wilderness.
According to a GMC study brought to our attention by GM Authority, 22 percent of its customers desire a rugged-looking or off-road capable vehicle. This is not just because of their looks, but also because they really want to go off-road. The same data collected by GMC shows that 19% of their light truck and crossover customers use their vehicle to go off-road. This proves GMC customers are active people, which is to be expected considering the segments that GMC operates in.
GMC customers are not necessarily looking for a hardcore off-roader, as they still want the comfort and convenience of an on-road vehicle. But they do enjoy off-roading and this explains the popularity of the recently introduced AT4 and AT4X trims. GMC prides itself on offering “a unique combination of premium and credible off-road capability” which customers may not find in other true off-road vehicles.
Half of the vehicles that GMC sells in the U.S. come either in off-road-oriented AT4 or luxurious Denali trims, which confirms GMC’s findings. In the case of Sierra HD customers, this figure rises even higher, with 80% of customers opting for the two top specifications. And if anyone wants more, GMC got them covered with the AT4X and Denali Ultimate trims.
