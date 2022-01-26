autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month  
Car reviews:
 

GMA T.33 Will Be Presented on January 27, But We Have Already Seen Its V12

Home > News > Car Profile
26 Jan 2022, 20:17 UTC ·
The official presentation of the GMA (Gordon Murray Automotive) T.33 is just some hours away. On January 27, we will learn everything Gordon Murray conceived for his ideal grand tourer. However, GMA shared at least two aspects of the new vehicle: its silhouette and its heart, the Cosworth 3.9-liter GMA.2 V12 engine.
This is the Cosworth 3.9-liter GMA.2 V12 engine that will power the T.33 7 photos
Gordon Murray checks the Cosworth 3.9-liter GMA.2 V12 engine that will power the T.33Gordon Murray checks the Cosworth 3.9-liter GMA.2 V12 engine that will power the T.33This is the Cosworth 3.9-liter GMA.2 V12 engine that will power the T.33This is the Cosworth 3.9-liter GMA.2 V12 engine that will power the T.33Gordon Murray AutomotiveSilhouette of the GMA T.33
The amazing power plant is slightly different from the one the T.50 will receive. It will rev at up to 11,100 rpm, or 1,000 rpm less than that on Gordon Murray’s hypercar. Since GTs are typically 2+2 cars with the goal of comfortably cruising at high speeds, the T.33 will not follow the seat layout from the T.50 and the McLaren F1. In other words, the driver will sit beside the front passenger. We’re not sure the T.33 will carry anyone apart from them, but that is a strong possibility.

It is this conventional seating position that will allow the T.33 to present a unique windshield wiper that rests in the middle of the windshield. The Aston Martin Valkyrie and the Bugatti Bolide are the most recent examples of this sort of solution. Gordon Murray may have decided to adopt it due to aerodynamic advantages.

This lonely windshield wiper can be seen in another teaser released by GMA on Twitter. It reveals the profile of the T.33. We’re undecided about the possible similarities it will present with the T.50. The front end seems to be very close to that of the hypercar, but it seems to be quite a unique design.

iStream – the production system conceived by Gordon Murray – allows that to happen in a vehicle that will have only 100 units produced. If it were to follow traditional production methods, that number of cars would probably represent a loss unless it cost a real fortune. The T.33 will not be an affordable machine, but iStream certainly helped it be a little less prohibitive. We’ll know more about that in a few hours.



Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Gordon Murray Gordon Murray Design Gordon Murray Automotive GMA T.33 gma t.50 V12 Cosworth
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories