GMA T.33 Will Be Presented on January 27, But We Have Already Seen Its V12

The official presentation of the GMA (Gordon Murray Automotive) T.33 is just some hours away. On January 27, we will learn everything Gordon Murray conceived for his ideal grand tourer. However, GMA shared at least two aspects of the new vehicle: its silhouette and its heart, the Cosworth 3.9-liter GMA.2 V12 engine.
The amazing power plant is slightly different from the one the T.50 will receive. It will rev at up to 11,100 rpm, or 1,000 rpm less than that on Gordon Murray’s hypercar. Since GTs are typically 2+2 cars with the goal of comfortably cruising at high speeds, the T.33 will not follow the seat layout from the T.50 and the McLaren F1. In other words, the driver will sit beside the front passenger. We’re not sure the T.33 will carry anyone apart from them, but that is a strong possibility.
It is this conventional seating position that will allow the T.33 to present a unique windshield wiper that rests in the middle of the windshield. The Aston Martin Valkyrie and the Bugatti Bolide are the most recent examples of this sort of solution. Gordon Murray may have decided to adopt it due to aerodynamic advantages.
This lonely windshield wiper can be seen in another teaser released by GMA on Twitter. It reveals the profile of the T.33. We’re undecided about the possible similarities it will present with the T.50. The front end seems to be very close to that of the hypercar, but it seems to be quite a unique design.
iStream – the production system conceived by Gordon Murray – allows that to happen in a vehicle that will have only 100 units produced. If it were to follow traditional production methods, that number of cars would probably represent a loss unless it cost a real fortune. The T.33 will not be an affordable machine, but iStream certainly helped it be a little less prohibitive. We’ll know more about that in a few hours.
It is this conventional seating position that will allow the T.33 to present a unique windshield wiper that rests in the middle of the windshield. The Aston Martin Valkyrie and the Bugatti Bolide are the most recent examples of this sort of solution. Gordon Murray may have decided to adopt it due to aerodynamic advantages.
This lonely windshield wiper can be seen in another teaser released by GMA on Twitter. It reveals the profile of the T.33. We’re undecided about the possible similarities it will present with the T.50. The front end seems to be very close to that of the hypercar, but it seems to be quite a unique design.
iStream – the production system conceived by Gordon Murray – allows that to happen in a vehicle that will have only 100 units produced. If it were to follow traditional production methods, that number of cars would probably represent a loss unless it cost a real fortune. The T.33 will not be an affordable machine, but iStream certainly helped it be a little less prohibitive. We’ll know more about that in a few hours.
A first glimpse of the T.33 GMA.2 V12 engine.— Gordon Murray Automotive (@PlanetGMA) January 25, 2022
The T.33 Supercar will be powered by a specially reconfigured version of the world-beating Cosworth engine. The 3.9-litre V12 will rev to a staggering 11,100rpm.
Just 2 days to go until the global reveal of the T.33 Supercar! pic.twitter.com/l3bhGQiBwj
OUR T.33 GLOBAL REVEAL IN 24 HOURS !!— Gordon Murray Automotive (@PlanetGMA) January 26, 2022
Watch T.33's global reveal at https://t.co/7G2MDCZq1l on Thursday 27th January 2022 @ 17:00 pm GMT!#gordonmurrayautomotive #Gordonmurray #launch #automotive #t33 #t33supercar #V12 #savethemanuals #cars #supercars #hypercars pic.twitter.com/9gKivmaxhv