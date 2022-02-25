GM Workbench Sheds More Details on the C8 Corvette Z06

Thanks to screenshots of the GM Workbench system, we’ve learned the production start date for the 2023 MY Corvette: May 9th. Dealers will be able to enter orders for the Stingray and Z06 on March 24th.
Posted by the peeps at Corvette Action Center, the screenshots include a plethora of ordering information for the Z06. The targa-topped coupe body style, for example, is referred to as 1YH07 in the GM Workbench system.
For the range-topping 3LZ trim level, 13 exterior colors are listed: Abalone White Tricoat, Caffeine Metallic, Arctic White, Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, Carbon Flash Metallic, Black, Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Accelerate Yellow Metallic, Torch Red, Rapid Blue, Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat, Elkhart Lake Blue, as well as Silver Flare Metallic.
The engine, which bears regular production order code LT6, is described as a sixth-gen small block. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone because the flat-plane crankshaft V8 is a clean-sheet design with a DOHC valvetrain. Remember the Lotus-infused LT5 used in the 1990 to 1995 Corvette ZR-1? That powerplant features a 32-valve DOHC setup as well.
The eight-speed transaxle supplied by Tremec is dubbed M1M as opposed to M1L for the dual-clutch box in the Stingray. The seatbelts are offered in six colors: Orange, Blue, Red, Yellow, Black, and Natural. Just like the previous-generation Z06, the performance package bears RPO code Z07.
Revealed in October 2021, the all-new Z06 indicates a 6,600-rpm redline during the first 500 miles (805 kilometers) of the break-in period. Just like GM recommends in the Stingray’s case, owners of the performance-oriented variant should keep it sensible through 1,500 miles (2,414 km).
Rated at 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, the wide-bodied Z06 is rocking a shorter final drive (5.56:1) than the Stingray and produces 734 pounds (333 kilograms) of downforce at 186 miles per hour (300 kph). GM says the C8 Z06 Z07 coupe with the optional carbon-fiber wheels has a dry weight of 3,434 pounds (1,561 kilograms).
For the range-topping 3LZ trim level, 13 exterior colors are listed: Abalone White Tricoat, Caffeine Metallic, Arctic White, Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, Carbon Flash Metallic, Black, Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Accelerate Yellow Metallic, Torch Red, Rapid Blue, Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat, Elkhart Lake Blue, as well as Silver Flare Metallic.
The engine, which bears regular production order code LT6, is described as a sixth-gen small block. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone because the flat-plane crankshaft V8 is a clean-sheet design with a DOHC valvetrain. Remember the Lotus-infused LT5 used in the 1990 to 1995 Corvette ZR-1? That powerplant features a 32-valve DOHC setup as well.
The eight-speed transaxle supplied by Tremec is dubbed M1M as opposed to M1L for the dual-clutch box in the Stingray. The seatbelts are offered in six colors: Orange, Blue, Red, Yellow, Black, and Natural. Just like the previous-generation Z06, the performance package bears RPO code Z07.
Revealed in October 2021, the all-new Z06 indicates a 6,600-rpm redline during the first 500 miles (805 kilometers) of the break-in period. Just like GM recommends in the Stingray’s case, owners of the performance-oriented variant should keep it sensible through 1,500 miles (2,414 km).
Rated at 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, the wide-bodied Z06 is rocking a shorter final drive (5.56:1) than the Stingray and produces 734 pounds (333 kilograms) of downforce at 186 miles per hour (300 kph). GM says the C8 Z06 Z07 coupe with the optional carbon-fiber wheels has a dry weight of 3,434 pounds (1,561 kilograms).