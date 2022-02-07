GM Will Reopen Customer Orders for the Cadillac Lyriq, You Could Soon Order Yours

The Cadillac Lyriq is expected to soon start deliveries for the Debut Edition that sold out in minutes last September. Up until now, GM has not accepted new orders for the electric luxury SUV, but things are about to change. The positive response Lyriq got from customers pushed GM to announce they will reopen the order book soon.
GM has already positioned as an EV brand years ago when it launched the Bolt. That didn’t go exactly right, but the Detroit carmaker is ready to improve with great electric models like the Silverado EV and the Cadillac Lyriq. This is all possible thanks to the Ultium EV platform that GM is baking, which will eventually mean better and more affordable electric vehicles for everyone.
Taken from GM’s letter to shareholders, the Detroit carmaker plans to reopen the order book for the Cadillac Lyriq soon. This should happen immediately following the launch of the Lyriq Debut Edition in March.
“Customer interest in the Lyriq is now so strong that we will forgo a new round of reservations and begin taking customer orders soon after the Debut Edition launches in March,” writes GM’s CEO Mary Barra in the letter.
The first order round in September 2021 took only 10 minutes to fill up. There is no official word on the number of vehicles offered, but sources claim that 1,500 units were up for grabs with only a $100 reservation fee. Despite that, customers will still be able to order the Debut Edition Cadillac Lyriq when the order book will reopen. This is a little strange but who are we to judge.
Unlike other carmakers that jumped into the EV bandwagon, Cadillac did not want to start the Lyriq production with the most expensive configurations. In fact, the Debut Edition only sports rear-wheel-drive with 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (440 Nm) of torque for its only electric motor. The battery has 100.4-kWh and promises more than 300 miles (483-plus kilometers) of driving range.
