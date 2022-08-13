GM Will Power All Volcon Off-Road UTVs, Including the Upcoming Stag Four-Wheeler

Austin, Texas-based and publicly traded Volcon, Inc., announced yesterday (August 12) the company will use General Motors' propulsion systems exclusively to power their line of off-road utility terrain vehicles (UTV).
The first all-electric, off-road powersports company unveiled its flagship UTV, the Volcon Stag, on July, 22, and will design, engineer, and produce all future vehicles around GM's propulsion system.
Developing all-electric UTVs began in 2020 with the building and testing of prototype models of the two off-road motorcycles, the Grunt and the Runt, which were made available beginning last year. The introduction of the four-wheel Volcon Stag followed in 2022, and plans are in place to offer a higher-performing and extended range UTV called the Beast in 2023.
All manufacturing will take place in the U.S. at the company's leased Round Rock, Texas facility. The Volcon Stag will be the first four-wheel offering and made available in different trims. It is planned to hit the market in 2023 and is expected to set the standard for off-road electric UTVs with new technologies creating a thrilling off-road experience currently non-existent in the marketplace.
For GM's part, the agreement fits with their rapid escalation of efforts to transform from a gas-powered automaker into an EV manufacturer.
“General Motors has transformed from an automaker to a platform innovator, with scalable architectures designed to accelerate EV adoption across different industries and product types,” said Travis Hester, GM Vice President of EV Growth Operations.
The utilization of GM battery cells will be accompanied by other GM supporting components. The instant high power and torque delivered by the GM propulsion system will enable Volcon UTVs to operate in extreme conditions the outdoors can present.
Volcon has taken an extremely cost-effective approach that should be a startup industry model, by renting a manufacturing facility versus buying, and by utilizing the intellectual property of established players in the EV arena; both contribute to increased focus on design on the base vehicle and the speed to market.
