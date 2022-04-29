GM Will Keep Supplying Battery Packs to the Spark EV – Just Don't Ask About Their Prices

General Motors seized Autoblog’s curiosity to clarify something about the Spark EV. After EV-Resource warned that it was no longer making battery pack replacements for the small electric hatchback, the automaker told Autoblog that this was a mistake. In other words, the battery-pack replacements will still be made. Yet, what we told our readers to think about remains valid: the current EV model adoption holds some unpleasant surprises for the future.

15 photos