GM Wants To Build More Transmissions In Romulus

Following the $36 million investment in Lansing Delta Township , General Motors follows up with $20 million for Romulus Powertrain. Currently building V6 engines and the 10-speed automatic transmission developed mostly by with Ford, the Romulus plant needs additional machining equipment to produce more gearboxes. 5 photos



More than $880 million have been invested in Romulus since 2009, and the plant currently employs 1,350 people. Opened in 1976, Romulus used to be a part of the GM Detroit Diesel Allison Division, producing diesel engines and components.



More than 10.8 million V8s and 6.6 million V6s were manufactured here since engine production here in the 1980s. “Romulus has a long-standing reputation of quality, productivity, and performance and we are proud of the hard work and commitment displayed by the entire Romulus team,” concluded Barra.



Be it the 10L80 or 10L90, this transmission can be had in anything from the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 to the Camaro ZL1. The 8.39 overall gear ratio spread enables optimal engine speeds when driving on the highway and shift times on par with dual-clutch transmissions.



Roughly the same size and the six- and eight-speed Hydra-Matic transmissions before it, the 10Lxx features two non-applied clutches for reduced spin losses. Ultra-low viscosity transmission fluid, an internal thermal bypass, GM-developed controller, one-piece aluminum case, and an integral bell housing are other highlights worth mentioning.



The torque converter of the



Speaking of transmissions, did you know Ford didn't want the nine-speed developed mostly by GM? Instead of nine forward gears, the Blue Oval went forward with an eight-speed automatic for applications such as the 2019 Focus and Edge ST.