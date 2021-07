GM Tacitly Admits Bolt EV Recall Is Not Enough, Asks Owners to Park Outside

EV

While Hyundai disclosed what it thinks the cause for these fires was, GM still resists getting into the technical details with the public and the press. That’s probably due to the fact that GM is not only an LGES client, like Hyundai. GM and LGES are partners in the Ultium cell factories in the US, which are the backbone of the American automaker’s strategy for EVs. In other words, GM cannot throw LGES under the bus even if it is ultimately defined as responsible for the fires. So far, that has not been proven. Apparently, nothing has.Compared to Chevy Bolt EV and Opel Ampera-e owners, people driving Hyundai Kona Electric units at least have the certainty that the defective battery packs will be replaced by components that are free of fire hazards. GM is buying back some affected cars in the US, which is a welcome measure to a situation if failed to solve. Bolt EV owners reported they are not able to sell their cars even for very low prices due to the fire repercussions.That is just part of why GM still owes its customers an adequate answer for the risk of these cars turning into ashes. Hopefully, these buyers will soon have a solution that is indeed definitive, even if it is just a buyback.