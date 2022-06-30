GM's CEO Says the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado EV Will Soon Roam Detroit's Streets

GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed on Twitter an important thing about the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado EV - the executive said the truck is going to finally hit the public roads. More specifically, this will happen in Detroit. However, a simple YouTube search shows us that public testing has already begun. It’s just one truck for now, but the automaker is surely preparing something to temporarily steal the show from Rivian and Ford. Here’s what you need to know.
The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado EV is extremely important for the American manufacturer. Alongside GMC’s Hummer EV Pickup, this would kickstart the transition towards zero-emission vehicles that are made on U.S. soil by a known legacy automaker. The survivability of the company is at stake.
Mary Barra said Chevy’s pickup is going through the final testing stages at the Milford Proving Ground. The executive added that the 2023 Silverado EV will go on to partially reveal itself to the public next month. Detroit is the first area that’s going to be visited by the big electric Chevrolet.
But the pickup truck is already out and about, as the video published by GM-Trucks on Youtube shows. You can watch it down below.
Chevrolet’s certainly making good progress with the truck, but they need to move faster. People around the country already discovered that trucks like the Rivian R1T or the Ford F-150 Lightning are great for daily use, adventures, and hauling stuff around. Even if the range halves when something large is being towed, owners of all-electric pickup trucks are getting the hang of it and are enjoying not having to pay for expensive gas.
The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado EV will be available in limited numbers this year. Customers will most likely receive the 2024 model year.
As is the case with Ford’s electric pickup truck, the Silverado EV is expected to start from around $40,000. Buyers will also have the possibility to spec the vehicle with more posh stuff, but workers are guaranteed to receive something they need for daily activities. Chevy might actually beat Tesla to the punch!
You can find out more about the truck in our colleague’s discoveries from the 2022 New York International Auto Show.
Spotted – a @Chevrolet Silverado #EV being put through its paces at the @GM Milford Proving Ground. Looking forward to seeing your photos of these trucks in the wild when they start testing on Detroit streets next month! pic.twitter.com/AUJRcmmXoY— Mary Barra (@mtbarra) June 30, 2022