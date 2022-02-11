GM's 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Is a Fresh New Entrant Into Luxury EVs With Styling To Die For

Cadillac is waving goodbye to the combustion engine with the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. It’s officially the brand’s latest entry into luxury EVs and a start of transition from ICEs. The Lyriq will be available in the first half of 2022 and will be facing some tough competition from the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace.

