GM's 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Is a Fresh New Entrant Into Luxury EVs With Styling To Die For

Cadillac is waving goodbye to the combustion engine with the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. It’s officially the brand’s latest entry into luxury EVs and a start of transition from ICEs. The Lyriq will be available in the first half of 2022 and will be facing some tough competition from the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace.
Jakub and Yuri had the exclusive chance to review the new 2023 Cadillac Lyriq at the Cadillac Live Studio in Canada.
Things are already looking up for the American luxury brand’s new nameplate after the debut edition sold out in minutes. If you were hoping to get in on some of this action, don’t worry, GM is making plans to reopen the order book soon.
Jakub and Yuri’s test unit, a pre-production model, is a single-motor rear-wheel-drive unit. Still, according to the manufacturer, production models will include a dual-motor all-wheel-drive model eventually.
Based on the automaker’s Ultium EV platform, the starting price of this luxury model is $60,000, with variations expected to go higher.
The single-motor rear-wheel-drive base variant makes 340 HP and 440 Nm of torque. Cadillac is rounding up the torque figure and using it to distinguish variants. For instance, the 440 Nm base variant will have a 450E badging at the back.
According to the luxury car automaker, the range on this luxury EV will be a minimum of 480 km (298 miles) on a 100 kWh battery. It will probably be higher on the production models.
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq offers sharp styling with modern premium fixtures on the interior. The automaker put a lot of work in the interior, with heated and cooled seats, a 33-inch led screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The drive selector is on the steering column like in a Mercedes-Benz, with an optional knob down below.
The first order round of the Lyriq went up in September 2021 and took about 20 minutes to sell out. While the number of units GM offered is still unclear, we speculate it could be around 1,500 cars.
