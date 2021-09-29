GM Recalls Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, Escalade Over Engine Stall Issue

Previously recalled for power steering assist loss, the 2021 model year Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, and Escalade are called back over another software-related issue. More specifically, the power control module may cause the fuel pump to operate intermittently or fail altogether.
A grand total of 14,901 vehicles are affected by this problem as per manufacturing records and component data. General Motors received 617 potentially relevant complaints, of which 229 report stalling while standing or moving. Fortunately, no accidents or injuries have been reported so far.
Supplied by Vitesco Technologies, the control module will be replaced by authorized retailers at no expense to the customer. All covered vehicles are under warranty, so reimbursement isn’t offered. Customers will be notified of the recall on November 8th according to the Detroit-based manufacturer.
It’s worthy of mentioning that General Motors issued a stop-sale order for vehicles that are currently in forecourts. These vehicles must be held in dealer inventory because it’s a federal violation to deliver a recalled vehicle.
Based on the half-ton pickup truck platform of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, the normal-wheelbase Tahoe and long-wheelbase Suburban have been updated for the 2022 model year with expanded availability of the 6.2-liter V8 gas engine and more tech-oriented features.
A 12.3-inch configurable instrument cluster is completely standard on LT and higher trim levels, along with built-in Google apps for the multimedia system. Indeed, now you can fire up Maps without connecting your phone.
As ever, customers have three powerplants to choose from. The range-topping choice is the 6.2 mentioned a little earlier, which makes 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm). The 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbo diesel is just as torquey as the small-block V8. Finally, the base mill comes in the form of a 5.3 with 355 ponies and 383 pound-feet (519 Nm).
