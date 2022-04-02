GM Recalls Over 680,000 Chevy and GMC SUVs, It's a Visibility Issue

General Motors (GM) confirmed on Saturday that it’s starting a voluntary recall for the 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs. The carmaker confirms a visibility issue that happened a couple of years ago as well.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) previously alerted drivers and owners alike that these two GM SUVs have windshield wipers that may fail. According to a release from March that's now become relevant, the potential number of units affected is 681,509. The campaign number is 22V165000. Further information from the NHTSA can be found in the document attached at the end of this article.
Owners must know the remedy applied consists of a repair or replace of the wiper module that’s prone to rust and malfunction. Envelopes will be sent by manufacturers starting from the 2nd of May. The entire service operation will bear no cost for customers.
“The ball joints in the windshield wiper module may corrode, causing one or both windshield wipers to fail,” says the NHTSA.
If you’re wondering about your car’s situation, then you can contact Chevrolet or GMC’s customer service at 1-800-222-1020 and 1-800-462-8782. If you’re facing this visibility issue but your car isn’t part of the recall, you can get in touch with NHTSA for further assistance. Before doing this, it'd be a good idea to try and reach an understanding with the dealer or the producer.
According to CNN, General Motors started this recall campaign voluntarily. NHTSA documentation says otherwise. It shows an investigation began in 2019 after more than 600 customer complaints. These kept piling up until their number got to over 1,000. For now, it looks like General Motors tried to save face and avoid new fines. Furthermore, this same wiper-modules issues were also present on the 2013 model-year Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain.
The good news is that, while 681,509 units are susceptible to this visibility complication, only 1% of the cars are estimated to have this defect. Still, you must be on the lookout.
Subpar quality seems to be a recurring problem for some of GM’s cars, as we’ve also learned in March that the Terrain SUV made between 2010 and 2017 had to be recalled for a headlight brightness issue.
