GM President Mark Reuss Sold Two Cars to Get a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

A veteran of the automotive industry, Mark Reuss became president of the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit back in January 2019. One year prior, he added Cadillac and Global Product Planning to his responsibilities.
In an interview with Jason Stein, the high-ranking executive was asked if automaker’s current automobiles can be considered future classics. The host excludes the C8, which is understandable given that it’s the very first mid-engine Corvette and one hell of a sports car that punches above its weight.
“I just bought one,” said Reuss, referring to the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing rather than the Stingray or upcoming Z06. “I sold two cars to get it, but I don’t keep my cars forever. I like to redo cars, I like to experience driving them, and then I move on because there’s so many I want to experience.”
The president went on, highlighting that it’s “the last gen of the V internal combustion engine car, so I’m gonna keep that for a long time.” He also mentioned that only 340 miles (nearly 550 kilometers) have been racked up on the odometer thus far due to the bad-ish weather in and around Detroit.
Reuss also thinks that certain autonomous vehicles may become collectible, which is nonsense when you look at the big picture. AVs are glorified appliances with no kind of soul whatsoever, more so, if you remember that AVs are fully electric yet not performance-focused EVs like the Plaid.
If you ask me, I also can’t imagine my great-great-grandchildren going to a car museum full of autonomous vehicles instead of properly desirable classics like the Chevelle SS 454 or 600 Grosser. Given how many people are making fools of themselves on TikTok because it’s trendy, I guess that I may be proved wrong about AVs by my great-great-grandchildren.
Packing 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet (893 Nm) of torque from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 small block, the CT5-V Blackwing caters to driving enthusiasts as well thanks to the availability of a six-speed manual in addition to a torque-converter automatic. At the moment of writing, the most badass V-Series model yet is rocking a starting price of $83,995.
