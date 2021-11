GM Opens Factory Zero Next Week, Joe Biden Will Be There

Take American President Joe Biden . After he put the country back on track with climate goals, at least in front of his foreign counterparts, Biden will continue his travels to the great places of future change in the coming weeks, starting with General Motors’ Factory Zero The American car making behemoth announced this week the President will be on deck for the grand opening of the facility on November 17, without going into details.“General Motors is excited to welcome President Biden to Factory ZERO on Wednesday, Nov. 17, as the company opens the doors to its all-electric assembly plant in the heart of Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan,” the company said in a statement.“Factory ZERO is the culmination of GM’s multibillion-dollar U.S. investment in people, product and process. The electric trucks, SUVs and autonomous vehicles built at Factory ZERO will transform GM and the automotive industry.”Factory Zero is in fact the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center converted into the place from where, at least at first, all of GM’s electric cars, trucks and whatever will come from.The place was the recipient of the largest investment the company has ever made in a manufacturing facility. $2.2 billion were spent since the start of 2020 to get the location ready for the start of production by the end of this year.When fully operational, the facility should be able to employ some 2,200 people.