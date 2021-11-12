GM Opens Factory Zero Next Week, Joe Biden Will Be There

This is the last day of the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference over in Glasgow, an event attended by the world’s greatest with a single goal in mind: find the best ways to stop the world from entering an environmental meltdown. A lot of decisions have been made there, a few big and countless small, but it’s likely politicians will continue to parade their newfound eco-stance to a whole lot of other places over the coming months.
Take American President Joe Biden. After he put the country back on track with climate goals, at least in front of his foreign counterparts, Biden will continue his travels to the great places of future change in the coming weeks, starting with General Motors’ Factory Zero.
The American car making behemoth announced this week the President will be on deck for the grand opening of the facility on November 17, without going into details.
“General Motors is excited to welcome President Biden to Factory ZERO on Wednesday, Nov. 17, as the company opens the doors to its all-electric assembly plant in the heart of Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan,” the company said in a statement.
“Factory ZERO is the culmination of GM’s multibillion-dollar U.S. investment in people, product and process. The electric trucks, SUVs and autonomous vehicles built at Factory ZERO will transform GM and the automotive industry.”
Factory Zero is in fact the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center converted into the place from where, at least at first, all of GM’s electric cars, trucks and whatever will come from.
The place was the recipient of the largest investment the company has ever made in a manufacturing facility. $2.2 billion were spent since the start of 2020 to get the location ready for the start of production by the end of this year.
When fully operational, the facility should be able to employ some 2,200 people.
The American car making behemoth announced this week the President will be on deck for the grand opening of the facility on November 17, without going into details.
“General Motors is excited to welcome President Biden to Factory ZERO on Wednesday, Nov. 17, as the company opens the doors to its all-electric assembly plant in the heart of Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan,” the company said in a statement.
“Factory ZERO is the culmination of GM’s multibillion-dollar U.S. investment in people, product and process. The electric trucks, SUVs and autonomous vehicles built at Factory ZERO will transform GM and the automotive industry.”
Factory Zero is in fact the former Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center converted into the place from where, at least at first, all of GM’s electric cars, trucks and whatever will come from.
The place was the recipient of the largest investment the company has ever made in a manufacturing facility. $2.2 billion were spent since the start of 2020 to get the location ready for the start of production by the end of this year.
When fully operational, the facility should be able to employ some 2,200 people.