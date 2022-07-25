GM Offers Free Virtual Education on EVs via Newly-Launched EV Live Website

General Motors has come up with a new initiative to encourage EV adoption - an interactive virtual education program with EV specialists called “EV Live.”
The automaker has fully embraced the electrification trend and promises to launch quite a few new electric vehicles over the next several years, so they consider it important to educate people on everything related to electric vehicles.
The recently launched EV Live website will allow the public to connect with an EV specialist and have all their questions answered for free. All you need to take advantage of Géneral Motors’ virtual education service is access to a mobile or desktop device connected to the internet.
The EV specialists will do their best to answer questions coming from the public in real-time. They’ll take calsl from the masses in the EV Live studio, where there are real EVs, as well as displays of home charging, public charging, EV apps, battery technology, commercial applications, etc. This means the specialists will also be able to provide virtual tours of a specific car, charging infrastructure, and more.
“As part of its mission to make EV ownership accessible to all, General Motors today launched EV Live, an immersive, virtual experience that allows participants to interact one-on-one with EV specialists and learn everything about electric vehicles – for free,” GM stated.
“We saw a need for accessible, credible and engaging sources of information to empower consumers to adopt EVs and appreciate their many benefits,” Hoss Hassani, GM vice president of EV Ecosystem, added.
Hassani also explains that, through this new live virtual call center experience, GM’s intention is to sell the EV experience rather than a specific EV.
GM has promised a huge wave of new EVs by 2025, 30 models to be more specific, and a $7 billion investment, much of it aimed at boosting its annual production capacity to 1 million units in the mentioned timeframe.
If you’re interested in buying an electric vehicle, know that EV Live specialists are available Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to midnight Eastern Time, Friday from 9 AM to 9 PM, and from 11 AM to 7 PM on weekends. Check out GM's new EV Live website here.
