GM Glued Wrong Labels on Some GMC Hummer and Sierra EV, Now They Have To Fix It

General Motors has glued erroneous labels on several GMC Hummer EV and GMC Sierra EV examples, containing incorrect information about the 12-volt battery. GM will have to come up with a fix.
General Motors released a Service Update that targets several GMC Hummer and Sierra EV examples, with reference to an erroneous label. Service Update N242451390 informs that certain 2022 and 2025 model year units may have left the factory with a 12-volt battery negative cable being indicated by a First Responder Emergency Cut Loop label.
GM will instruct technicians to properly inspect the vehicles and remove the label in question from the 12-volt battery negative cable. The fix should take roughly 15 minutes. The battery warning label, which is located on the front compartment sight shield on the right side of the vehicle, is correct.
Such labels are vitally important for the First Responders. The General Motor vehicles are equipped with the OnStar feature, an optional service that starts at $24.99 per month for the basic Connected Vehicle plan, going all the way to $49.99 for the Premium version, but adding options can take the price up to $100.
In case of a crash, built-in sensors will automatically alert OnStar. An Advisor can locate the vehicle and notify First Responders of the vehicle's location. By reading the labels on the car, First Responders will know exactly how to react, especially when they are working on an electric vehicle such as the GMC Hummer and Sierra EV.
When a "Battery Danger" is detected, the information will show up on the instrument cluster display, and the horn and the hazard lights will be activated. In such cases, the 12-volt system should not be cut or disabled unless it is necessary to disable the airbags for an occupant extrication.
The GMC Hummer EV and Sierra EV are built on the GM BT1 platform, feature the GM Ultium Drive motor technologies, and are equipped with the GM Ultium batteries.
Both roll off the production line of the GM Factory Zero plant (former GM Detroit-Hamtramck factory) in Michigan.
While the Hummer is available as both a pickup truck and an SUV, the Sierra is sold only in the pickup truck body style. While the Sierra features the 170-kWh battery pack, the Hummer EV is equipped with the gargantuan 205-kWh unit for a drive of up to 314 miles before the vehicle has to be plugged in again.
The GMC Sierra EV, powered by two electric motors that pump out 754 horsepower (764 metric horsepower) and 785 pound-feet (1,063 Newton meters) of torque, can drive up to 440 miles on a single charge. The range-topping Hummer EV comes with 1,000 horsepower (1,014 metric horsepower) and a maximum torque of 11,000 pound-feet (15,592 Newton meters).
Automatic safety systems, including a battery thermal runaway mitigation system, are designed to cool down the high-voltage battery when a thermal event is detected.
