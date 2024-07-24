GM Follows in Ford's Footsteps, Slows Down EV Production

It is not the EVs' time to shine. Not anymore. General Motors has read between the lines and decided to slow down EV development and production and switch focus to ICEs. This means that the production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV at the Orion Plant will be delayed.
The automotive industry was marching full steam ahead toward electrification, but it suddenly pulled the hand brake. It turned out that the market was not ready to embrace the switch, so automakers decided to step back.
General Motors announced changes in its EV strategy these past few months. Now, it is making one more move that proves that going all electric was probably a hasty decision. Following the EV market meltdown, the group delays the production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and its sibling, the GMC Sierra EV, at its Orion plant.
The two of them will be manufactured, in lower numbers than originally planned, exclusively at the Factory Zero. That is where General Motors also builds the GMC Hummer EV.
GM, just like other automotive groups, overestimated the growth of the electric car market. But apparently, the market overpromised and underdelivered. So, carmakers had to slow down, take a moment, and rethink their strategies for the upcoming reason, which prompted a U-turn in EV development.
"As a result, we are adjusting our spending plans to make sure we are capital-efficient and moving in lockstep with customers," said GM CEO Mary Bara during the earnings call, as reported by GMAuthority.
Furthermore, the GM Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, specifically developed as a manufacturing center for electric trucks, will start operating half a year later than originally planned. The center was supposed to start operating in mid-2026.
Until then, GM will also make more room for plug-in hybrids, a powertrain that they were hoping to push aside and avoid development expenditure while going all in with the electric lineup. Now, they will have to scrap that plan.
FoMoCo is now planning to invest approximately $3 billion to expand Super Duty production, and the Oakville Assembly Complex will be one of the facilities targeted by the investment.
Ford was originally intending to pour $1.3 billion into the Canadian plant. But that was when the facility was to become an EV hub. That is where Ford was planning to build its three-row electric SUV. However, the model, which was set to make its debut in 2025, has recently been delayed until 2027.
Ford has also shifted focus from EVs to ICEs and hybridsFord has recently made a similar decision. The automaker was originally planning to convert its Canadian plant in Oakville, Ontario, into an EV production center. But the plunging EV demand forced them into a U-turn as well and focus on ICEs and plug-in hybrids.
