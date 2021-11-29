GM Designer Sketches Space Age Interior, Could This Be the Next-Gen Chevrolet Camaro?

If some rumors are to be believed, Chevrolet might not even be working on a seventh-generation Camaro, which if true, would leave a muscle car-sized dent in the carmaker’s portfolio. Both Ford and Stellantis (Dodge) would absolutely love that, as you can imagine. We, on the other hand, believe it’s never wise to bet against profits.
It’s not as if the Camaro is some bottom scraping nameplate, struggling to find owners on a quarterly basis. Sure, sales aren’t what they used to be, mainly because of chip shortages and the Challenger becoming increasingly more popular (as if that was even possible). But, as we’ve grown to learn, carmakers don’t just abandon popular models and the Camaro is nothing short of an icon.
While an all-new generation car might not yet be in the works, it’s never too early to begin sketching out possible visuals and this recent drawing by GM interior designer Tristan Murphy really got us thinking.
To be fair, the carmaker didn’t specify if this design is for a particular model or if it’s just an exercise in creativity. However, the low dashboard with those wraparound edges, high center console, sporty yellow accents, sloping side windows and rectangular steering wheel point to this being a two-door coupe of sorts, rather than an SUV or a truck.
Then again, sketches are often exaggerated in terms of proportions, so we can never be totally sure what type of car the designer had in mind when he put pen to paper. But it’s fun to speculate and the Camaro makes just as much sense as any upcoming EV one might consider.
What’s particularly interesting about this sketch is that it’s not so much futuristic as it is advanced in a way that a spaceship from Cowboy Bebop might be – with a hint of retro tech here and there. One might argue that this “visual retro tech style” was also used for the interior of the current-generation Camaro. Coincidence? We’ll have to wait and see.
