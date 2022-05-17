GM Design Flaunts “Powerful” GMC Denali SUV Design Study, Glimpse Into EV Future?

While mainly focused on trucks and other utility vehicles, it is also true and quite obvious that GMC functions as the premium counterpart of the “workhorse” part of the Chevrolet lineup as much as Buick once centered on high-end passenger cars. But times are changing, right?
Now, everything around the automotive world is mostly about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Plus, the EV revolution is finally upon us, although we are not so sure about how to interpret the rising energy costs given the bundle of crises running circles around planet Earth. Anyway, that is less important when you imagine the future, especially in a luxurious Denali kind of way.
Speaking of the premium line within the premium GMC brand, the General Motors subsidiary recently introduced the 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate, their most luxurious full-size SUV ever made. It features distinctive interior and exterior details, lots of improved materials, as well as innovative high-tech ideas. But it also looks exactly like a fifth-generation GMC Yukon, there is no doubt about that.
Alas, General Motors Design Center's social media page centers around other, even cooler stuff. And after we have seen things like a red-hot Chevy SUV ready to stoke both Camaro and Corvette fans, an “effortless” Z06-fighting Caddy sports hero sketch, or many others, now it is time to get impressed by a “powerful” GMC Denali SUV design study.
There was no model name attached to the sketch done by exterior designer Zac Parkinson, but it is rather clear that we are dealing with a sporty premium SUV – possibly even of the coupe-SUV variety. However, fans were also quick to advance their two cents on the matter, calling it the “GMC Firebird,” a “GMC Camaro EV,” or the best way to provide the third-generation mid-size Acadia SUV with “a giant leap in design. (Do it.)”
Well, at least one thing is for sure: this hypothetical presentation probably embraced the premium Denali EV future since there are no grille openings – just a solid and intricate, modern design that looks enticing when combined with the cool, edgy LED lights.
