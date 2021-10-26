GM Dealers to Offer 40,000 EV Charging Stations to Target Underserved, Rural and Urban Com

General Motors says a new community charging program to install up to 40,000 Level 2 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada will provide convenient charging in local communities that are currently underserved such as rural and urban areas where EV charging access is limited.
The initiative is set to get underway in 2022 and it’s part of GM's recent commitment to invest nearly $750 million to expand home, workplace, and public charging infrastructure.
According to GM President Mark Reuss, the project is aimed at putting an end to “charging deserts" which exist in many urban and rural areas that now lack critical EV charging infrastructure which would hold back widespread adoption of EVs.
"These two initiatives are part of our plan to put everyone in an EV, making access to charging even more seamless than before. We want to give customers the right tools and access to charging where and when they need it," Reuss says.
The Dealer Community Charging Program will see the installation of Level 2 charging stations (EVSE) at key locations around various GM dealerships such as workplaces, multi-unit dwellings, sports and entertainment venues, and college and university campuses.
The charging stations will be available to all EV customers, not just those who purchase a GM EV.
Reuss says nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a GM dealership.
The new line of three Ultium-branded Level 2 smart charging stations.
This Dealer Community Charging Program will include the addition of up to 10 Level 2 destination charging stations and also include dealers incentives and other funding and access to programs.
The Ultium Charge 360 is GM’s program to work with policymakers, community leaders and industry groups to deploy charging stations or infrastructure faster and improve access for those that might not be able to install charging equipment at their homes.
The Ultium brand name on GM's all-new EV platform, propulsion components, and charging ecosystem will soon expand to a brand of Ultium Chargers for residential and commercial use developed with leading vehicle charging specialist CTEK.
The charging systems include an 11.5 kilowatt/48-amp smart charger, an 11.5 kW/48-amp premium smart charger and a 19.2 kW/80-amp premium smart charger. All three of the Ultium chargers are Energy Star Certified and include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth features. Each charger features dynamic load balancing and can be upgraded over time through over-the-air updates with automatic download capabilities. The top of the line models includes a customizable touchscreen and an embedded camera. The first Ultium Chargers will ship early in 2022.
