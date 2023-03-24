GM Built Certain 9-Speed Transmissions Incorrectly, Recalls 7,840 SUVs

The biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit has once again recalled its larger crossovers over an issue that could’ve been avoided with better quality control. GM built a handful of nine-speed transmissions for transverse applications with the wrong sun gear, which may result in the driver-side half shaft disengaging. In this case, GM notes a loss of propulsion or mechanical park, increasing the risk of injury and vehicle rollaway.

