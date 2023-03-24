GM Built Certain 9-Speed Transmissions Incorrectly, Recalls 7,840 SUVs

The biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit has once again recalled its larger crossovers over an issue that could’ve been avoided with better quality control. GM built a handful of nine-speed transmissions for transverse applications with the wrong sun gear, which may result in the driver-side half shaft disengaging. In this case, GM notes a loss of propulsion or mechanical park, increasing the risk of injury and vehicle rollaway.
The automatic gearbox in question is referred to as 9TXX, with XX being a placeholder for the robustness of the transmission. The Malibu 2.0-liter I4 packs the lesser 9T50, whereas the Traverse 3.6-liter V6 levels up to the 9T65. Designed primarily by General Motors in collaboration with Ford, the 9TXX was famously criticized by Ford for not being sufficiently efficient.
Also criticized by General Motors customers, the 9TXX is closely related to the previous 6TXX gearbox. A quality manager submitted the incorrect sun gear issue to the Detroit-based automaker through the Speak Up For Safety Program on November 2nd, 2022, after a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer experienced a loss of propulsion. In typical General Motors fashion, the company opened an investigation more than a month later (December 6th).
Had the Big G been a little more perceptive to its quality department, General Motors would have recalled fewer vehicles. Build dates listed in the report attached below range between September 17th, 2021 and January 20th, 2023. The investigation determined that workers at the San Luis Potosi manufacturing facility in Mexico haven’t properly identified and contained the dimensionally incorrect transmission sun gear. No fewer than 164 field reports have been submitted thus far.
On the upside for all parties involved, none of these complaints involved a rollaway, crash, or injury. The reports in question were received by General Motors between October 18th, 2022 and January 17th, 2023.
The suspect component carries part number 24290255, and dealers have been instructed to replace it with the dimensionally correct sun gear. Following the partial containment of suspect gears on September 21st, 2022, the San Luis Potosi manufacturing facility introduced a new inspection process back on February 16th, 2023.
Owner notifications will be mailed out by May 1st, 2023 with instructions to bring their vehicles in for the remedy. The list of affected vehicles begins with 613 units of the 2023 model year Cadillac XT6 three-row crossover and 1,059 units of the 2023 GMC Acadia.
The 2022 to 2023 model year Cadillac XT5 is called back to the tune of 783 vehicles, and the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer numbers 444 recalled units. Last but not least, the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is listed with 4,941 units.
Owners can verify if their vehicles are included in this recall by running the vehicle identification numbers on GM’s recall portal or by using the NHTSA’s portal.
