GM Announces Ultifi Customer Experience Platform for Electric Vehicles

Better late than never, General Motors will launch 30 electric vehicles by 2025. Cadillac is expected to be an electric-only brand by then, and in preparation for this change, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has introduced Ultifi.
“Wait, doesn’t that sound particularly similar to Ultium battery and electric-drive tech?” The coincidence is intentional, dear reader, and the purpose of Ultifi is to “reimagine the customer experience in pursuit of EV leadership.”
Presented during the Barclays Global Automotive Conference, the customer experience platform gives EV owners a digital identification number and related profile connected to their vehicles. The platform includes an undisclosed number of cloud services, an expanded portfolio of over-the-air software updates, a “frictionless EV ecosystem,” and a simplified buying experience via a smartphone app.
“With the customer at the center of our growth strategy, our priorities are simplicity and efficiency with unprecedented convenience and flexibility,” said Travis Hester, the newly appointed head honcho of EVs at General Motors. “We will use EVs as an opportunity to improve our industry’s use of e-commerce and digital retail.”
The GMC Hummer EV will be one of the first implementations of Ultifi, probably the first unless General Motors changes plans as it always does. The battery-electric truck with off-road capability and an over-the-top sticker price is available to reserve exclusively online. As you’ve guessed by now, the price isn’t negotiable.
Scheduled to go on sale in the fall of 2021 as a 2022 model, the Hummer EV Edition 1 retails at $112,595, including the destination charge. Customers looking forward to the entry-level specification – which is anything but affordable at $79,995 - will have to wait until the spring of 2024 to get their hands on the gentle giant. Oh, and by the way, GMC dealerships are not allowed to mark up the price or discount the electric truck.
Customers who need more than five feet in length for the cargo box will have to wait for the Silverado EV and Sierra EV to roll out in the coming years. General Motors didn’t confirm them specifically during the Barclays conference, but both brands were listed with a “full-size pickup” on a particular slide of the presentation.