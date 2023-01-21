GM and LG Energy Solution Give Up on Fourth Joint Battery Plant in the U.S.

When General Motors blamed LG Energy Solution (LGES) for the massive Chevrolet Bolt EV recall it had to perform, it seemed that their partnership to make the Ultium cells and platform could go sour. The battery maker’s acceptance of paying $1.9 billion of the $2 billion in costs seemed to settle things, but that was not the case. Other clashes eventually led them to not follow through with the plans for Ultium, and the last factory will not happen – at least not as it was planned.

