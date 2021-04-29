Glide Over the Reefs With Lefeet C1 Modular Water Scooter

After launching its first modular underwater scooter two years ago, startup company Lefeet is back with another product just in time for the summer. Dubbed C1, this bad boy can take you to a 90 feet (27 meters) dive or let you glide effortlessly on the water. Either way, you’re bound to have a lot of fun with this one.
Lefeet C1 is designed to get you moving on and in the water. It features three modes, Classic, Kickboard, and Pool Floating, allowing anyone to enjoy water sports at home while still being able to explore the ocean.
The top of the propulsion device is equipped with a rail system, and different wireless control modules can be installed on it. C1 is not just a water scooter because you can turn it into a portable engine. It can be connected to a kickboard, a kayak, or any aquatic product for extra fun. Its upgraded design also prevents any splashing that might come from the water flow (extra points for that).
It comes with a built-in camera mount so you can attach your GoPro to this new toy, turning your diving journey into a movie-like experience. With built-in dual 200W BLDC motors, it can reach a maximum speed of 3.5 mph (6 kph), serving a pretty powerful thrust underwater for a scooter.
C1 is equipped with a lithium battery that takes about two hours to fully charge, providing up to 45 minutes of running time. Weighing 6 lbs (2.7 kg) without the battery, it has two-speed gears that allow you to go from 2.9 to 3.5 mph (4.6 to 5.6 kph) at a maximum depth of 90 feet (30 m) underwater.
Currently, Lefeet C1 is listed on the Indiegogo crowdfunding site and has long surpassed its initial target of $10,000, raising over $193,000. It can be pre-ordered for only $299, marking a pretty decent score on the affordability scale in its range. Production is expected to start this year in July.
