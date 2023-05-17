Giotto Bizzarrini's Death Reminds Me of How Important It Is to Learn From the Masters

Anyone who says they love cars may be able to tell the name of thousands of models with just a glimpse. However, those who truly love these machines know the stories of the people who conceived them. They know that the cars are just a symbol of everything that led to their creation. For these folks, May 13 was a sad day: Giotto Bizzarrini stopped telling his stories for good. It is now up to us to tell them.

75 photos Photo: Wikimedia Commons