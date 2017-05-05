autoevolution

Gigantic Fokker Triplane and Blériot XI RC Aircraft Bring Back World War I

 
5 May 2017, 12:57 UTC ·
For me, drones are completely missing the point. I mean, they're a great camera tool for making movies and even car reviews. But when they came out, I just thought they were really cool RC helicopters that you could pilot without understanding how the collective and cyclic work.
In stark contrast, model airplane enthusiasts have begun building gigantic scale replicas that are about as intricate as the real thing, or jets that can easily top half the speed of sound.

Scale models work kind of the opposite way for cars than aircraft. So while a smart is half the size of the average Daimler of the 1920s, let's say, the early aircraft is much smaller than their modern counterparts because they didn't have powerful enough engines at the time.

So, for example, the Blériot XI replica in the second video is 1 to 1.6 scale, almost comparable to the real thing. You could use it in movies, and from certain angles, nobody would be able to tell the difference.

The Bleriot is the crudest WWI aircraft I can think of. It entered service with the French as early as 1910 and only saw action as a light reconnaissance machine. This RC replica has a wingspan of 4.8 meters, a takeoff weight of 65 kilograms and is powered by a two-cylinder 480cc engine.

That wooden propeller looks like it can take some fingers. But the other RC aircraft we're showing, a Fokker DR.I, is even more impressive. The triplane was a scourge of the western front and this blue paintjob with a white raven points to LT von Raben of Jasta 7. Powering this 65% scale replica is a 550cc engine with quite a bit of power.

Besides the ridiculous attention to detail, the thing we admire the most about these RC enthusiasts is their commitment. It's a hobby that can cost well over €10,000 and everything can be wiped out in one crash.



