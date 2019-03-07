GFG Style Kangaroo Is The Jacked-Up Electric Supercar We Need

We've been taking about an emerging automotive genre for quite a while now, namely jportscars (jacked-up sportscars). We see these contraptions as the driving enthusiast's SUV alternative, as they can offer the best of both worlds, namely a generous ground clearance and an immersive driving experience. And the 2019 Geneva Motor Show brings a new chapter of the tale, with the help of the GFG Style Kangaroo.

To be more precise, GFG Style is a company founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro and his son Fabrizio. Keep in mind that the Italdesign Giugiaro has previously played with this idea in 2013 - that year's Geneva Motor Show saw the design house introducing the



While the Parcour coupe and roadster concepts received serious praise, none of them made it into production, but the newcomer brings hope for those seeking the kind of hardware described in the intro.



The body of the car is made from carbon fiber, while hardware assets such as all-wheel-drive and all-wheel steering are on the list.



Now, the suspension of the vehicle features three settings: Off-Road (260 mm/ 10.2 inches), Road (190 mm / 7.5 inches) and Racing (140 mm / 5.5 inches). And while the 22-inch wheels of the vehicle seem to only be destined for asphalt use, this shouldn't be that much of an issue, since rims can be easily changed.



As we've mentioned above, the Kangaroo is animated by electron juice. We're looking at a 90 kWh battery pack that works with a pair of electric motors delivering a combined outout of 360 kW (this means we're looking at a 483 hp toy here).



Together with partner CH Auto, this Hyper SUV , has the vehicle is described, has been turned into a working prototype. And while you can check out Geneva photos of the monster in the gallery above, the clip at the bottom of the page offers a real-world take on the matter.



According to its maker, the Kangaroo should complete the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in just 3.8 seconds, while packing an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). As for the all-important driving range, this sits at 280 miles (450 km), event though the standard for the said value hasn't been announced.



Oh, and if you're really into taming rugged terrain, you should know the machine can also be fitted with tracks.



