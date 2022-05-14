Getting CarPlay in a Tesla Will Soon Be as Easy as in Any Other Car

It’s already pretty obvious that Tesla has no intention to bring CarPlay to its cars, no matter how hard customers are begging for this upgrade.
On the other hand, third-party methods to experience the power of CarPlay in a Tesla have already been developed. They aren’t necessarily the most convenient, but at least they do their job, as long as the necessary hardware is available, and all steps are followed precisely.
But as it turns out, getting CarPlay in a Tesla will soon be a lot more convenient. And in many ways, just as easy as it is on any other car out there.
At this point, if you want to upgrade an old car with CarPlay, all you need is an aftermarket head unit. The number of options in this regard is huge, as companies like Sony, Pioneer, Alpine, Kenwood, and many others have developed countless aftermarket media receivers allowing for CarPlay and Android Auto in various models.
Now Alpine is working on a way to bring CarPlay to Tesla vehicles as well. The company has reportedly confirmed that such a project is currently being developed, though no further specifics have been shared at this point.
But at first glance, it looks like Alpine might be planning an aftermarket head unit for Tesla cars, though it goes without saying that such an upgrade might not necessarily be everybody’s cup of tea.
Given Alpine has so far remained tight-lipped on all specifics, it’s hard to say how exactly the company wants to make it happen. But the good news is that the days when getting CarPlay in a Tesla was impossible seem to be gone now, with more and more developers and companies looking into the whole thing.
Of course, there’s no ETA as to when Alpine’s solution could come to be, so you’d better not hold your breath for the official launch just yet.
