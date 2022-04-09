Get Ready for Canyon's Endurance 6 Road and Gravel Bike - Aluminum Rarely Looks This Good

Folks, look at the machine before you. Drool over it. Let it sink into your eyeballs. Pretty nice carbon fiber bike, no? Gotcha! It may surprise you, but this seemingly weldless machine is completed out of nothing more than aluminum. After all, did you really think Canyon would be giving away a carbon monster for 1,700 USD (1,563 EUR at current exchange rates)? Not quite yet.
I may be getting a tad ahead of myself, but you’ve already learned a few things: this bike is built for road riding, completed using nothing more than aluminum and a touch of carbon fiber (the fork), and Canyon is the crew behind the whole ordeal. Oh, but don’t think about getting yourself one just yet; Endurance 6 will be available starting June 2022. Yes, this is a first look at what will be available to American riders.
Now, 6 is part of a fresh lineup of bikes from Canyon, where they explore cycles tuned for just about any road surface your journey may throw at you. This means tarmac, dusty backroads, and gravel paths. A few main aspects that have been tuned are the riding style (relaxed), wider tires for comfort, and optimized responsiveness and stiffness.
The lineup does include a few carbon fiber trinkets too, but it’s the aluminum bikes that are the more affordable options. Nonetheless, what’s nice about them is that Canyon uses their latest building techniques to develop each aluminum frame, resulting in shapes and welds often seen on carbon fiber units.
Attention, to make the welds look as smooth as they do, Canyon “files” and “sands” the seams. I wonder if this affects the overall strength of these double-butted welds.
Welding aside, to understand what you may be dishing out your cash on, we need to look at the bike’s geometry. This will help you get a feel for it, but I still recommend heading down to a dealership and trying one out for yourself. For the medium-frame bike, you’ll find a head tube angle at 73 degrees, a seat tube at 73.5 degrees, and a reach of 378 mm (14.9 in). The stand-over is 800 mm (31.5 in), and the wheelbase is 990 mm (39 in).
speeds and a range of 11-34T. Tiagra shift/brake levers control all action, including your braking. With the remaining components in place, this trinket comes in with a weight of 9.44 kg (20.8 lbs). Yup, as light as some carbon fiber bikes.
When I first began this article, I mentioned that comfort is a big attraction for this bike. One way Canyon ensures you have a more comfortable ride is because of the tires. Stock, you’ll find a 30 mm wide Schwalbe One tire at the front and a 32 mm wide at the rear. Sure, there’s a carbon fiber fork too, but it’s the 35 mm cross-section clearance of the tire that ensures you have a softer ride.
At the end of the day, maybe you haven’t had the chance to get into road or gravel riding. Or maybe, you were just waiting for this bike. Well, if you’d like to get into this sport, you can consider the Endurance 6 for your first purchase of an entry-level road machine.
