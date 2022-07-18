Get Away From the Craziness of Pattaya by Taking a Ferry to Koh Larn Island

autoevolution
If you are inclined to visit Thailand, I highly recommend you act on it. I have called Thailand my second home for the past ten years, and in many ways, feel a much greater sense of freedom there than in the U.S.

From the big, congested, city of Bangkok, to smaller cities in the North to the many island areas, transportation by boat plays a critical in the daily life of Thai people. Whether commuting to and from work or heading out on holiday, transportation by water is often an option.

I have had many opportunities to travel by boat within the city and to destinations surrounded by water in Thailand and have often felt safer on a boat than on many of the country's roadways.

While Thailand has many wonderful places to see and things to enjoy from the amazing street food and culture to the abundance of nightlife, one city stands above the rest for those seeking unabandoned fun and frolic. The city is often characterized as the world's ultimate adult playground with a booming nightlife with endless rows of bars, nightclubs, and discos.

There is something for everyone in Pattaya and if partying until the wee hours of the morning is not your gig or after several days of doing just that, your body is screaming at you. There is an ideal getaway only a very short distance from the mayhem by boat.

Just 7.5 kilometers to the west of Pattaya lies Koh Larn (pronounced 'ko lan; the 'r' is silent) Island in the Bay of Thailand. The name Koh Larn means 'coral island' and only covers 5.6 square kilometers.

Getting to Koh Larn is very easy. Numerous public ferries make several trips back and forth throughout the day, 7 days a week. Ferries depart from Bali Hai Pier located at the southern end of the world-renowned Walking Street. The ferries have two destinations on Koh Larn. The first, and most widely serviced, is Na Baan Pier, which sits directly across from Pattaya City on the east side of the island. The trip from pier to pier takes 30 minutes and costs a mere 30 Thai Baht ($0.82) round-trip.

The other destination takes you around the northern tip of the island to Tawaen Beach, an expansive beach chock full of vendors, restaurants, and small shops. There you can rent jet skis, kayaks, and paddle boats. While the journey to Tawaen Beach is a little longer at 45 minutes, it still costs less than a dollar.

I recommend heading to Na Bann Pier, renting a motorbike, and exploring the island. A motorbike will set you back just 200 baht ($5.46) for 24 hours, including gas. The best and most isolated beach is Tien Beach located on the western shore of the island. The west-facing beach is ideal for watching the sunset, renting jet skis, and snorkeling.

Ferries in Thailand are a common form of transportation for locals and tourists alike. The ferry system in Thailand is among the safest in the world.  The most frequented and busy ferry routes in Thailand are Surat Thani to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, Krabi and Phuket to Koh Phi Phi, Krabi to Koh Lanta.

In addition, the capital city of Bangkok utilizes long-tail boats (known as the gondolas SE Asia) in the city's vast canal system. The loud gas-powered boats have recently been replaced by electric models. Bangkok's canal system, dubbed 'Venice of the East', can be traced back to the 15th century and many parts are still in use today. The city also runs boats up and down the Chaophraya River which plays an integral role in commuter traffic.

