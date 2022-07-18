Get Away From the Craziness of Pattaya by Taking a Ferry to Koh Larn Island

From the big, congested, city of Bangkok, to smaller cities in the North to the many island areas, transportation by boat plays a critical in the daily life of Thai people. Whether commuting to and from work or heading out on holiday, transportation by water is often an option.
I have had many opportunities to travel by boat within the city and to destinations surrounded by water in Thailand and have often felt safer on a boat than on many of the country's roadways.
While Thailand has many wonderful places to see and things to enjoy from the amazing street food and culture to the abundance of nightlife, one city stands above the rest for those seeking unabandoned fun and frolic. The city is often characterized as the world's ultimate adult playground with a booming nightlife with endless rows of bars, nightclubs, and discos.
Just 7.5 kilometers to the west of Pattaya lies Koh Larn (pronounced 'ko lan; the 'r' is silent) Island in the Bay of Thailand. The name Koh Larn means 'coral island' and only covers 5.6 square kilometers.
Getting to Koh Larn is very easy. Numerous public ferries make several trips back and forth throughout the day, 7 days a week. Ferries depart from Bali Hai Pier located at the southern end of the world-renowned Walking Street. The ferries have two destinations on Koh Larn. The first, and most widely serviced, is Na Baan Pier, which sits directly across from Pattaya City on the east side of the island. The trip from pier to pier takes 30 minutes and costs a mere 30 Thai Baht ($0.82) round-trip.
The other destination takes you around the northern tip of the island to Tawaen Beach, an expansive beach chock full of vendors, restaurants, and small shops. There you can rent jet skis, kayaks, and paddle boats. While the journey to Tawaen Beach is a little longer at 45 minutes, it still costs less than a dollar.
Ferries in Thailand are a common form of transportation for locals and tourists alike. The ferry system in Thailand is among the safest in the world. The most frequented and busy ferry routes in Thailand are Surat Thani to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, Krabi and Phuket to Koh Phi Phi, Krabi to Koh Lanta.
In addition, the capital city of Bangkok utilizes long-tail boats (known as the gondolas SE Asia) in the city's vast canal system. The loud gas-powered boats have recently been replaced by electric models. Bangkok's canal system, dubbed 'Venice of the East', can be traced back to the 15th century and many parts are still in use today. The city also runs boats up and down the Chaophraya River which plays an integral role in commuter traffic.
