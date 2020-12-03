Get A Taste of Fully-Electric and Retro Vanlife With This Gorgeous 1966 VW Bus

4 Jaguar E-Type Zero Is The Classic EV Nobody Asked For And It's Perfect

For car enthusiasts big on nostalgia, few things are more beautiful than a retro ride. Throw some eco-friendliness and a shot at winning one such vehicle into the equation, and you get, as Don Corleone would say, an offer you can’t refuse. 11 photos



Omaze often runs sweepstakes featuring all sorts of vehicles, from



As for the vehicle itself, it’s a beauty, as you can see in the gallery attached. Painted in two-tone green and white, it comes with a matching brown and beige interior and seating for seven. Powered by an electric motor and 32 kWh Tesla modules, it’s good for 85 miles (136 km) on a single charge and an estimated top speed of 100 mph (161 kph). Which, to be honest, is enough for a ‘66 VW van, considering you’ll want to take in the views while traveling.



Omaze notes that you can charge it at normal outlets or public charging stations, with special features including regen braking, upgraded power steering, LED headlights and taillights, an Alpine sound system with Bluetooth, interior heating system, and rearview camera.



