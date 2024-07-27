Gertie Is a Splendid Camper Van With a Meticulously Crafted and Highly Livable Interior

Enthralled by the freedom of the open road, many people have decided to leave behind the benefits and conveniences of city life and embrace mobile living in converted vehicles, which have now become a symbol of freedom, adventure, and fun. Regarded by many as the most versatile type of vehicle for a mobile lifestyle, camper vans are tremendously popular among folks who choose to embrace van life.
Apart from offering a reliable foundation for a comfortable and secure mobile habitat, camper vans are perfect for exploring the great outdoors. Since they can be tailored to cater to the needs and proclivities of their owners with the exact features they want and nothing they don't, camper vans are more than just vehicles in which you can travel and sleep; they enable a lifestyle and an opportunity for freedom.
Gertie is the latest creation coming out of British van outfitter Vanpuravida's workshop and perfectly exemplifies the above ideas. It was specifically designed for a travel-loving couple and stands out with a custom interior layout, contemporary styling, and unique features such as a secret shower and a huge skylight above the bed.
Vanpuravida is a Chelmsford, England-based outfitter that has been operating in the camper van world since 2018. The team specializes in creating bespoke camper conversions based on their clients' wildest dreams and desires, and they somehow manage to outdo themselves with each new build, demonstrating their commitment to continuously improving their craftsmanship.
While the company's bespoke camper vans are equipped with the newest technologies on the market that endow them with off-road and off-grid capabilities, it was never the technical part that made them stand out from the crowd. What put them on our radar was the clever layouts and beautifully styled interiors that are so well handcrafted, they look like true tiny homes on wheels.
The Gertie camper van conversion in question here is no exception. Based on a 2019 Mercedes Sprinter LWB, this build wows with a meticulously crafted and highly livable interior that includes a welcoming lounge, a well-appointed kitchen, a comfortable bedroom, and a hidden shower room. The latter is the highlight of this design and puts the Vanpuravida team at the forefront of innovation in the camper van realm.
We've seen plenty of camper vans with hidden showers, cleverly integrated inside sliding drawers, built-in benches, or even in the entryway by means of recessed indoor shower pans, but Gertie's shower is like nothing we've seen before in a van conversion. Will and Gilly, the ingenious owners of this camper came up with the idea of a secret shower inserted in the living room sofa, and the skilled team at Vanpuravida made it happen.
How was it possible? The camper includes an L-shaped sofa right behind the front cabin, and the shorter section has a removable cushion that reveals a sizeable shower pan. Nothing revolutionary this far, you might think. The true innovation is that, instead of attaching a curtain to hooks on the ceiling to create the shower room, this secret shower has proper walls that slide out of a sleek cabinet to create an enclosed cabin that guarantees comfort and privacy. These are actually sliding tambour doors mounted on rails that make assembling the shower room easy and fast. Inside, you will also find a nano Simploo compost toilet, a model that is low enough to fit under the sofa.
Due to the obvious space limitations, camper van designers have become experts at creating multi-use furniture, and this model seems to be a lesson in multifunctionality. Apart from the secret shower integrated into the sofa, the team also created a snug yet cozy sitting area up front by using swiveling captain seats and an adjustable table on a Lagun-style mount.
The living and cooking areas intertwine in an open-plan configuration. The lounge only includes the L-shaped sofa and an upper shelf for books and decorations. The galley-style kitchen occupies the center of the van and makes efficient use of every square inch to provide the highest level of functionality possible in such a small footprint.
It boasts custom dark marine blue base cabinets made of lightweight plywood, as well as overhead cabinets with rattan inserts that maximize storage space. They are beautifully complemented by bamboo kitchen countertops and a waterproof wallpaper backsplash with intricate patterns. The stylish cooking space is equipped with a two-burner gas cooktop, a small sink with chopping board insert, and an undercounter Thetford fridge/freezer.
The rear of the van is dedicated to the sleeping quarters. It fits a fixed raised bed that makes room for a generous garage space underneath, a couple of overhead cabinets for clothes storage, a small wooden shelf above the opening back doors, and reading lights. Deep flare pods increase the van's width in the sleeping area, providing a few more inches of space to stretch your legs in the transverse bed.
The van's interior is bright and airy thanks to a couple of windows and a large skylight positioned just above the bed. It exudes warmth and coziness, and the wood-slatted ceiling and pine trim on the lower part of the sofa, combined with warm colors and soft materials, enhance the welcoming look and feel.
On the outside, the Sprinter has been given a new look with matte green wrapping that allows it to seamlessly blend into any natural backdrop, and the builders also equipped it with a 4-meter Fiamma awning.
The spacious garage at the back has a rubber black floor and can be accessed from both the inside and outside of the van. As usual, this is where all the technical components are housed, neatly tucked under plywood cabinets. There is still plenty of room left for hauling camping gear, bikes, and luggage.
All in all, the Gertie camper van is a true tiny home on wheels capable of providing unparalelled comfort and convenience on the road. Since this is a custom conversion, no pricing details are available.