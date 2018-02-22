autoevolution
 

Germany to Announce Decision of Diesel Cars Ban on Thursday

22 Feb 2018, 10:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
A nail bitting mood has engulfed the European automotive industry on Thursday morning, in expectation of a decision from the continent’s largest market regarding the future of diesel-powered cars.
5 photos
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hbrid vs BMW M760Li 0-180 MPH BattlePorsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hbrid vs BMW M760Li 0-180 MPH BattlePorsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hbrid vs BMW M760Li 0-180 MPH BattlePorsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hbrid vs BMW M760Li 0-180 MPH Battle
The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig is expected to announce its ruling today on an appeal by two of Germany’s states contesting a decision made by a lower-level court. The decision the Federal Court would be announcing today will be final and will allow cities across the country to impose bans on certain diesel cars, forbidding them to enter city centers.

All the diesel adventure in Germany started a while ago when environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) sued nine German cities to make them enforce stricter clean air regulations.

In local courts, the group won, the cities being ordered to ban diesel cars that do not comply with standards. The governments in Baden-Wuerttemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia, on behalf of their capital cities, Stuttgart and Duesseldorf, appealed the decision of the local courts.

According to Forbes, should that ruling be backed by the Federal Court, that would affect all vehicles manufactured before the introduction of the Euro 6 emission standard in 2015.

Such a decision would evidently affect a diesel-loving country. According to data compiled by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), diesel car registrations accounted for 45.8 percent of the German automotive market in 2016.

A ban decision would come however following a natural trend of decreased interest in diesel cars. JATO Dynamics data showed that in 2017 Europe’s interest in diesel dropped by 7,9 percent, reaching the lowest number of diesel car registrations in more than a decade.

Although it is expected that other European countries would follow Germany’s lead should such a decision be made, others on the continent will feel the fallout. Eastern European countries especially, lacking the proper legislation, will probably be flooded with second-hand diesel cars emanating from Germany.
Germany diesel ban jato dynamics Acea dieselgate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Latest car models:
LOTUS 3 Eleven 430LOTUS 3 Eleven 430 Roadster & ConvertibleOPEL Combo LifeOPEL Combo Life Medium MPVCITROEN C3 AircrossCITROEN C3 Aircross CrossoverKIA cee'dKIA cee'd CompactKIA CeedKIA Ceed CompactAll car models  