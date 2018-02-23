Germany Gives Diesel Cars Stay on Execution

Germany’s Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig announced on Thursday they would delay a verdict in the diesel car ban appeal until February 27, prolonging jitters in Europe’s largest automotive market. The final verdict was supposed
to be announced since yesterday.
The delayed decision could also mean, according to Forbes
, citing local news agencies, that German officials might be considering sending what may be a defining decision in European history to higher Union court.
One of the court’s judges, Andreas Korbmacher, said the delay comes as the decision to be made must be carefully analyzed.
The Federal Court was supposed to have a say in an appeal filed by governments in Baden-Wuerttemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia against a lower court decision that was supposed to make the cities of Stuttgart and Duesseldorf enforce stricter emission rules.
The initial lawsuit was filed by environmental group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) against nine German cities. Having a decision in their favor would have meant all vehicles manufactured before the introduction of the Euro 6 emission standard in 2015 could be banned from entering city centers.
Should Germany decide to rule in favor of the environmental group, it would be joining other European cities that have already announced plans to limit the use of diesel-powered cars. Paris, Madrid, and Athens already said they would do so by 2025.
Germany going the same path is a different matter, however, as most European countries look to Berlin for guidance, not to France or Greece.
The fight for banning diesel cars in Germany started after reports of nitrogen dioxide emissions levels being above the European Union levels starting surfacing last year. Officially, over 70 percent of pollution in German cities are blamed on diesel.
According to data compiled by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association
(ACEA), diesel car registrations accounted for 45.8 percent of the German automotive market in 2016.