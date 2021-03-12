Lamborghini's Countach LP 500 Prototype Turns 50, This Is Its Captivating Story

This isn’t just about aftermarket hoops, as Stuttgart’s premium coupe also gains upgraded brakes and a respectable dose of additional oomph.

German Tuner’s Incantations Work Wonders on Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series





Each and every one of the aforementioned components is homologated by Germany’s TÜV. Last but not least, the total cost for this affair is estimated at €20,757 ($24,735 as per current exchange rates). Since the original car will cost you $325,000, Wheelsandmore’s 25-grand price tag begins to sound like a bargain! Given the sheer number of ambitious enterprises that go about their daily business on German soil, it’s virtually impossible to decide which of them occupies the top podium in the nation’s aftermarket hierarchy. However, we can probably all agree that Aachen’s Wheelsandmore is somewhere near the very pinnacle of this food chain, among the likes of Novitec, Manhart and ABT Sportsline.As hinted by the company’s name, their primary area of expertise revolves around the development of forged wheels that’ll have your ride looking the business, but the crew’s abilities extend far beyond shoemaking. In the past, we visited the firm’s range to drool over a few of their most notable undertakings, such as an Audi RS6 Avant with no less than 1,010 lawless ponies on tap and a Lamborghini Huracan Performante whose naturally aspirated V10 will produce an unholy 666 PS (657 hp).Today, we’ll be diving in for a closer look at the team’s accomplishments on the beloved Mercedes-GT Black Series. In stock form, the coupe’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 mill is fully capable of supplying up to 720 hp at 6,700 rpm. On the other hand, this nasty animal will be more than happy to deliver as much as 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of vicious twisting force at around 2,000 revs.A seven-speed AMG SpeedShift dual-clutch transmission is tasked with distributing the engine’s oomph to the rear 20-inch alloy wheels. Ultimately, this state of affairs allows the Merc to accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, while its top speed is rated at a staggering 202 mph (325 kph). All things considered, it goes without saying the GT Black Series is a sensational display of German engineering at its finest!Since the tuner’s new footwear is the name of the game here, let’s kick things off by examining what their state-of-the-art Underdock UD-1 hoops have to bring to the table. First things first; their center-lock adapter setup features a central-locking nut made of aluminum and magnesium. This system enables you to replace the wheels without having to remove the entire hub, which is rather convenient, if you ask me.As to their design, the forged alloy shoes pride themselves with five sets of twin spokes, boasting a diameter of 20 inches on both axles. Besides looking seriously tasty, these bad boys are also surprisingly light, weighing a mere 20 pounds (9 kg) up front and 26 pounds (12 kg) at the rear end. Their rims are hugged tightly by track-ready Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber from Michelin’s catalogue. Wheelsandmore offers six different finishes to suit your individual preference, while matching colors can also be found on the brakes. Speaking of stopping power, it is summoned by fresh carbon-ceramic rotors, titanium caliper pistons and high-performance brake pads that’ll bring about a 50% increase in the coefficient of friction, compared to the factory modules. Now, as with any self-respecting tuning package, the powertrain hasn’t been left untouched.By installing a new plug-and-play control unit, the auto experts managed to unlock 789 wicked horses and 642 pound-feet (870 Nm) of brutal torque at optimal rpm. This whole shebang boosts the Black Series’ top speed to 209 mph (336 kph), which is quite simply stunning, to say the least! Furthermore, a race-spec exhaust system will also be a part of this kit Each and every one of the aforementioned components is homologated by Germany’s TÜV. Last but not least, the total cost for this affair is estimated at €20,757 ($24,735 as per current exchange rates). Since the original car will cost you $325,000, Wheelsandmore’s 25-grand price tag begins to sound like a bargain!