German Tuner Gifts the Toyota Supra With a Gold Wrap, 20” Concave Wheels, 550 PS

Specialized in all things BMW, the peeps at Manhart are much obliged to modify the Supra thanks to the Japanese sports car’s German roots. No fewer than two power packages are offered by the tuning company, and the one we’ll talk about today tops 550 PS or 542 horsepower. 10 photos ECU and the MHtronik Powerbox. As far as hardware is concerned, well, the list is a bit longer. A beefier turbocharger is complemented by a high-performance radiator from Wagner Tuning, the charge pipes come courtesy of Manhart, and ARMAspeed is responsible for the carbon-fiber air intake.



A single-turbo sixer deserves to breathe out better, which is why the stock exhaust has been swapped for a stainless-steel system without a gasoline particulate filter. Manhart further offers a race-style downpipe without cats and a road-legal option with 200-cell catalytic converters. And finally, a pair of 100-mm tips are finished in gloss black for extra visual drama.



The demo vehicle in the photo gallery certainly brings the point home thanks to a satin-effect gold vinyl wrap, and the stance has also been modified with the help of lowering springs from H&R and KW three-way adjustable coilovers. 20-inch Concave One matte-black wheels are also featured, along with Manhart decals and a front spoiler lip from



Brake and interior upgrades are available at the customer’s request, and before you ask, the answer is no. For whatever reason, Manhart hasn’t published any pricing information on the upgrades for the aforementioned mods. The German tuner didn’t mention how much faster the Supra is either, but then again, 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of twist should translate to blistering acceleration off the line and at Autobahn speeds.



