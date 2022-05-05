German Tiny House Studios Only Builds One Model for Mobile Living. Nothing More Is Needed

Folks, Tiny House Studios is a little business out of Germany focusing on nothing more than offering future owners the tools and setup they need to live a wholesome and comfortable life on the move. While they seem to have been around for a few years, in that time, they've unveiled only one model. Frankly, nothing more is needed.
Come to think of it, there's some beauty in that. Just imagine a phone call to this manufacturer. "Hello, Welcome to Tiny House Studios. How can I help you?" "Hi, I want a tiny house!" That's it. You won't be asked what model, what size, how you want it to be built, none of that. All you may have to worry about is how you want to decorate your home and how you'll make money to pay for all the gas you'll be burning.
Now, Tiny House Studios doesn't mention the materials used in building each home, nor do they tell you what techniques are used. Something about trade secrets and all. But, if you want to dive deeper, they'll answer all your questions, especially if you're interested in their product. Not to mention that the images in the gallery do a decent job of revealing that steel and literal tons of wood are used to build each home.
Since tiny homes are often fully custom works, Tiny House Studios builds on this idea and gives you the option of creating an interior based on the sort of uses you need your abode for. From the obvious tiny home to an office space or mobile business meeting area, speak up, and it will be done.
But what about the interior of this habitat? Like any capable tiny house, you should be able to access everything your landlocked home offers. This includes a bathroom with shower and toilet, a living and dining room, a fully stocked kitchen, and a loft bedroom.
This leads me to my next point. The very nature of the tiny home movement is all about accessing off-grid adventures with ease. This means you can take advantage of solar power and local watering holes and never again be tied down to just one town. The latter reveals the true beauty of off-grid life.
As for pricing for one of these puppies, this information is not revealed on the Tiny House Studios website. Nonetheless, you can base your expectations on two things, that it's a fully stocked and ready-to-fly mobile home, and it's made by German hands; we all know the price of a Mercedes-Benz compared to a Kia, for example. If you like what you see, you know what you have to do, but beware of the shipping fees.
