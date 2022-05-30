German Startup Vaeridion to Build Electric Microliner for Regional Flights

Munich-based startup Vaeridion unveiled plans to build small electric aircraft that will operate regional flights within Germany and will be able to carry two pilots and nine passengers over a distance of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).
The startup company was founded at the end of last year by aerospace engineers Ivor van Dartel (38) and Sebastian Seemann (39), who had previously worked for Airbus and ZF, respectively. Since then, they managed to raise no less than 3.2 million euros in venture capital.
Vaeridion’s electric aircraft is just a concept at the moment, it’s in its very early development stages actually, but the company is confident that they will start flight operations by 2030. But before then, they are yet to hire their first employees.
The company has ambitious plans for the future, “In a few years, we will be the largest electric airplane company in Europe,” said co-founder Ivor van Dartel.
What seems to make this micro aeroplane stand out from the crowd is the fact that it will be able to take off and land like any other conventional aeroplane, unlike other electric vertical takeoff concepts.
The designers behind this electric aircraft concept took inspiration from gliders when creating it. High aspect ratio wings will ensure minimal air resistance and a high glide ratio. The wings are also the place where the batteries will reside for maximum energy efficiency, thus optimizing weight and travel distance range.
Research and development of electric solutions for aviation is a matter of concern for many other aircraft companies, and even universities and research institutions in Germany, as proved by the Air Mobility Initiative (AMI), which was formed just a few weeks back. The initiative is funded by the Free State of Bavaria and the Federal Republic of Germany and is looking to back up various research projects dealing with “electric aircraft,” “air traffic management,” and “vertiport.”
