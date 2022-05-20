German Farmer Ditches SUV for Horse-Drawn Carriage Amid Soaring Gas Prices

It’s been a hellish year for automotive users all over the world. After bravely going through a global pandemic that restricted movement and tanked world economies, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put a nasty sting on gas pump prices. But a German farmer has had enough of the skyrocketing gas prices and turned to medieval transportation methods, a.k.a the horse-drawn carriage.
The automotive industry is one of the worst hit sectors by the recent series of unfortunate events. First was the global pandemic, followed by a chip crisis, and now the ever-rising fuel prices.
Unlike most people, Stephanie Kirchner, from Schupbach, Germany, didn’t switch to electric vehicles under the intense gas prices. Instead, she went two steps backward and chose something more faithful and familiar – a horse-drawn carriage.
Her commute to work has gotten a lot slower, considering her choice of a two-horsepower carriage. But according to her, it’s a lot cheaper since she left her SUV at home.
She definitely gets a few honks and beeps here and there and probably has a new celebrity status on her route to work, but the odds leave her no choice.
If anything, 33-year-old Kirchner is a stud farmer and a horse trainer. She chose the unpopular means to work after fuel prices skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Washington Post, reported.
“I couldn’t go on like this,” she said about the soaring gas prices. “Since I also suspected that harvesting hay and everything else would become much, much more expensive, we thought we need to save some money,” she added.
It’s easy to see why she choose a horse-drawn carriage over her SUV. With the soaring gas prices, her next option is an electric vehicle. But with the recent production and supply shortage, EV prices are at an all-time high, with the volume-weighted average price in Germany estimated at around $62,000.
Currently, 1 liter of gasoline in Germany goes for EUR 2.091 ($2.182) and a gallon for EUR 7.915 ($ 8.260).
It’s unlikely anyone else will follow her trend. Let’s just hope she saves her hard-earned money at the end of the day.
Unlike most people, Stephanie Kirchner, from Schupbach, Germany, didn’t switch to electric vehicles under the intense gas prices. Instead, she went two steps backward and chose something more faithful and familiar – a horse-drawn carriage.
Her commute to work has gotten a lot slower, considering her choice of a two-horsepower carriage. But according to her, it’s a lot cheaper since she left her SUV at home.
She definitely gets a few honks and beeps here and there and probably has a new celebrity status on her route to work, but the odds leave her no choice.
If anything, 33-year-old Kirchner is a stud farmer and a horse trainer. She chose the unpopular means to work after fuel prices skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Washington Post, reported.
“I couldn’t go on like this,” she said about the soaring gas prices. “Since I also suspected that harvesting hay and everything else would become much, much more expensive, we thought we need to save some money,” she added.
It’s easy to see why she choose a horse-drawn carriage over her SUV. With the soaring gas prices, her next option is an electric vehicle. But with the recent production and supply shortage, EV prices are at an all-time high, with the volume-weighted average price in Germany estimated at around $62,000.
Currently, 1 liter of gasoline in Germany goes for EUR 2.091 ($2.182) and a gallon for EUR 7.915 ($ 8.260).
It’s unlikely anyone else will follow her trend. Let’s just hope she saves her hard-earned money at the end of the day.