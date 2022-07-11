German Car With Italian Flavor, Mercedes-Benz SL 500 Mille Miglia Gets Auctioned Off

From time to time, Mercedes-Benz highlights its sporting successes with a limited model of an existing series.
In 1995, the German company celebrated 40 years since Stirling Moss had won the Mille Miglia. The special edition SL was made in 630 examples, with only a small fraction equipped with the ultimate engine: the 5.0liter V8. One of them is now up for auction at The collectables.
The 1955 Mille Miglia was a 1,000-mile (1,597 km) motor race run on a route made up entirely of public roads in Italy. That year's route was based on a round trip between Brescia and Rome.
The event was a race against the clock. This race was won by Mercedes-Benz factory driver Stirling Moss with the help of Denis Jenkinson, and they covered the distance of 992 miles in 10 hours, 7 minutes, and 48 seconds - an average speed of 99 mph (158 kph).
If they had passed through the many towns and villages on the route today, the driver would have lost his license, but at the time Moss was treated like a hero. Those were different times, and in 1995, Mercedes-Benz made a point of remembering that with a limited edition SL R129. 630 examples rolled off the production line in Stuttgart; only a fraction was equipped with the 5.0-liter V8 engine.
The Mille Miglia special edition can be recognized by the red and black interior, the polished six-spoke alloy wheels also found on the 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II, and a specific badge on the sides of the car.
The example shown here has a mileage of 123,300 km (76.615 miles), which is justified by the service book. The 5.0-liter eight-cylinder engine produces 320 hp (324 PS) and rear-wheel-drive is via an automatic gearbox.
Those who want to buy this convertible only have a few days left to place an offer. The auction ends on 14 July and the highest bid currently stands at €10,500 ($10,572).
The 1955 Mille Miglia was a 1,000-mile (1,597 km) motor race run on a route made up entirely of public roads in Italy. That year's route was based on a round trip between Brescia and Rome.
The event was a race against the clock. This race was won by Mercedes-Benz factory driver Stirling Moss with the help of Denis Jenkinson, and they covered the distance of 992 miles in 10 hours, 7 minutes, and 48 seconds - an average speed of 99 mph (158 kph).
If they had passed through the many towns and villages on the route today, the driver would have lost his license, but at the time Moss was treated like a hero. Those were different times, and in 1995, Mercedes-Benz made a point of remembering that with a limited edition SL R129. 630 examples rolled off the production line in Stuttgart; only a fraction was equipped with the 5.0-liter V8 engine.
The Mille Miglia special edition can be recognized by the red and black interior, the polished six-spoke alloy wheels also found on the 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II, and a specific badge on the sides of the car.
The example shown here has a mileage of 123,300 km (76.615 miles), which is justified by the service book. The 5.0-liter eight-cylinder engine produces 320 hp (324 PS) and rear-wheel-drive is via an automatic gearbox.
Those who want to buy this convertible only have a few days left to place an offer. The auction ends on 14 July and the highest bid currently stands at €10,500 ($10,572).