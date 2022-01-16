German Billionaire’s $100M Luxury Yacht Is the World’s Largest Fast-Cruising Ketch

Back in 2016, a new sailing yacht was making waves among connoisseurs. Not only was the 282-footer (86 meters) the world’s largest high-performance ketch (a two-mast sailboat, with the mainmast taller than the other one), but two huge Dutch players in the luxury yacht world had to join forces to bring this beast to life. Vitters brought its knowledge in high-performance sailing yacht building, while Oceanco added its expertise in developing large superyachts.
The owner was far from a novice when it came to sailing, and he wanted a boat that could sail anywhere in the world, get there fast, with an onboard experience that was as comfortable and luxurious as cruising on a motor superyacht. That owner, according to Superyacht Fan, was a billionaire with a reputable career in the steel company, named Juergen Grossman.
Building Grossman’s dreamboat was a huge challenge for naval architect Bill Tripp and the team of engineers. In addition to its impressive size, Aquijo boasts a huge volume of 1,538 GT and 64,500 square feet (5,990 square meters) of sails.
The massive yacht was built with a high-performance, optimized hull, and a series of innovations, including a unique submarine anchor system, custom 44-ton winches, and a revolutionary steering system developed by Vitters, which allows “acutely sensitive steering,” as the company’s founder told Boat International.
put to shame fancy motor superyachts, unable to withstand strong 40-knot (46 mph/74 kph) winds.
Aquijo’s owner wanted plenty of personal space, so the yacht features an entire owner’s deck, with a generous master suite that offers stunning views of the water. The suite also includes his-and-her bathrooms, its own terrace, and a private elevator. Seven more cabins can sleep up to 12 guests.
Although the cabins were left without TVs on purpose, for a more intimate experience, the beautiful sailing vessel was also meant for fun. Not only does it flaunt two jacuzzis instead of one, but its state-of-the-art beach club also integrates a steam room, a sauna, and a lounge, which may seem common for superyachts, but is unprecedented on a sailing yacht.
The steam room and sauna are perfect after cruising in colder climates – after all, Aquijo is no tropical floating mansion, but a bold performance vessel ready to go anywhere. You can almost picture that beach club jacuzzi, flooded with light thanks to the glass floor of the main deck above it. If you’re still not impressed, you need to hear about the three bars, where the owner likes to have a drink at sunset. Either on the main deck, together with all his friends, on the flybridge, near the jacuzzi, or in the privacy of his own deck – there’s a perfect spot for anyone, and a beer tap, too.
When it comes to style, this record-breaking yacht surprises us once again. Instead of a classic, or clean, minimalistic look, it’s not afraid to show off some extravagant color pops. The ones that stand out the most are the high-gloss Japanese lacquer headboards, with each cabin personalized with a specific color.
Such an adventurous vessel couldn’t come without a tempting range of water toys, including wakeboards and professional diving gear. All in all, Aquijo proves that even one of the largest and most impressive sailing yachts in terms of performance can boast the same opulent amenities as motor superyachts that lack its agility and force.
The German industrial tycoon is still happily enjoying this stunning yacht with his family and friends, but it can be “borrowed” for just $513,000 (€450,000) per week, through Y.CO, where Aquijo is available for charter.
