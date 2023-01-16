Gerard Pique Reacts to Shakira’s Song and Arrives at Kings League in a Renault Twingo

The internet has been buzzing about Shakira’s latest song, in which she addresses her ex, Gerard Pique. And one of the lyrics refers to him switching a Ferrari for a Twingo, with her being the supercar and his current girlfriend being the French mini. And guess what, he has just driven a Twingo.
Last week, Shakira released a record-breaking, charter-topping bop in collaboration with producer Bizarrap. Called "Music Sessions Vol.53," Shakira addresses her ex and his alleged cheating with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. In the song, she compares herself to a Rolex, but says he chose to go for a Casio instead. The comparisons continue as she also sings that he exchanged a Ferrari for a Renault Twingo.
It looks like the song got him thinking, because the Spanish former professional soccer player is taking the lyrics to heart. Following the release of the song, Pique announced a sponsorship agreement with Casio for the King's League.
And the reactions to her song didn’t end there because he also decided to switch to a Twingo. The official Instagram account for Kings League, a new Spanish soccer league that Pique founded in 2022, shows him arriving behind the wheel of a Renault Twingo.
French manufacturer Renault introduced the hatchback Twingo in 1992 and the model has currently reached its third generation. Its name is a portmanteau of the words Twist, Swing, and Tango.
The latest generation arrived in 2014 with a facelift in 2019. In Spain, which is where Gerard Pique currently resides, the Twingo is only available with an all-electric powertrain, with two trims to choose from: the Techno or the Limited Series Urban Night.
Both come with a rear-mounted R80 electric motor of 60 kW (80 horsepower or 81 ps) and 118 lb-ft (160 Nm). The Twingo can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 12.6 seconds, with a top speed of 84 mph (135 kph). Obviously, not Ferrari-like performance there. Thanks to a 20-kWh lithium-ion battery, the Twingo has a WLTP driving cycle of up to 190 km (118 mi). The car comes with a price tag of €24,463 (the equivalent of $26,483 at todays exchange rate) for the Techno trim and €25,538 ($27,648) for the Urban Night.
The one Pique drove to Kings League is the Techno, with five doors and a Crystal White paint job, paired with a black and white interior.
Besides this new Twingo, his collection seemed to include several Audis, which used to be a sponsor for FC Barcelona, where Gerard Pique previously played. He had an Audi S8 Plus, SQ7, and a Q7. Aside from an Audi, he was also seen driving an Aston Martin DB9 and a 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Despite all of that, one thing is missing, though: he didn’t actually own a Ferrari in the first place. And, despite the fact that he could afford one thanks to his $75 million net worth, now with Shakira's lyrics, chances are we won't see him driving one any time soon.
