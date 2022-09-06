George Russell Thinks Mercedes Could Have Won at Zandvoort if It Wasn’t for That Pesky VSC

This year’s Dutch Grand Prix proved rather uneventful until the dying stages when a VSC (Virtual Safety Car), and then an actual Safety Car, clinched the race for Max Verstappen. However, the Red Bull driver did have to work for it.
According to Mercedes’ George Russell, his team could have even won the Grand Prix had it not been for that late VSC. Both he and Lewis Hamilton boxed again under the Virtual Safety Car for mediums, which was never part of the initial strategy.
Then, after a Safety Car (thanks to Bottas breaking down on the main straight), Russell found himself in P2 behind his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, yet had the presence of mind to demand (that’s right, demand), to pit again and put on the soft tires.
When asked whether his team could have won the race without the VSC, the British driver answered affirmatively.
“I really think we could have. We lost a lot of time at the beginning and ultimately, we lost a lot of race time after a bad qualifying. Had we been within touching distance of Max after stint one, I see no reason why we wouldn’t have fought for victory. It’s really, really promising, what we’re showing as a team, and it’s exciting for the rest of the season.”
“To be honest, we knew we had really good pace and we thought there was a genuine chance we could fight for victory for Lewis”.
Then, Russell went on to explain why he was so adamant about pitting one final time under the Safety Car.
“I felt very strongly about pitting for the soft; I don’t know if you heard the radio or not, but I was adamant that was the correct call. Potentially I thought the team was probably going to make that call anyway, as it makes sense to split the cars in a situation like that.”
