Geo-Fencing Helps BMW PHEVs Switch to Electric Power in Certain eDrive Zones

7 Aug 2020, 14:20 UTC ·
The advancements made in technology over the past few years have made possible innovations that were unheard of not long ago. For instance, it is now possible for plug-in hybrids to automatically switch to electric drive as soon as they enter certain areas of the city.
Not all PHEVs, for now, but only those made with a BMW logo. The German carmaker announced this week the launch of a digital system it calls eDrive Zones, a first in the industry meant to help some cities’ efforts to create cleaner areas for their inhabitants.

The idea behind the technology is simple. Using geo-fencing, computers tell PHEVs from compatible 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, and X5 when it is safe  to automatically drive on electricity as soon as they enter certain areas. For now, this works only in London and Birmingham, but probably more areas would be added in the future.

The geo-fenced zones where this system will kick in are the TFL Congestion Charge/ULEZ zone in London, and the soon-to-be Clean Air Zone in Birmingham.

“A plug-in hybrid vehicle combines the best of two worlds: emission-free city-driving as well as long-distance capabilities,” said in a statement Pieter Nota, BMW AG board member for Customer, Brands, and Sales.

“We urge governments to prioritise plug-in hybrid vehicles in order to encourage consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. BMW eDrive Zones technology supports customers to drive emission free in London and Birmingham. It improves air quality in cities fast and reduces running costs for drivers. It’s win-win for everyone.”

BMW says the feature is already up and running on BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 745e and BMW X5 xDrive45e, and comes as a free over-the-air software update for PHEVs running BMW Operating System 7. More models would be gifted with this functionality in the not so distant future.
