Genius Trolling: Tesla Roadster vs. Toyota Previa Leaves Bugatti Chiron Out

Once Elon Musk surprised everybody by driving the go-fast machine onto the stage of what was supposed to be a Tesla Semi presentation, reaction started showing up all over the Internet.And there was one that caught car aficionados' attention in particular. We're talking about the so-called Tesla Roadster vs. Bugatti Chiron infographic. Of course, pitting an EV that's still just a promise against Molsheim's finest is obviously an apple-to-orange job, which is why we didn't take the thing too seriously.For one thing, even when talking about the Koenigsegg Agera RS grabbing the 0-400-0 km/h world record of the Chiron, we have to keep in mind that the two are very different internal combustion animals, with the Angelholm machine being focused on velocity and the Bug also standing for an uber-lavish treatment.Oh, and by the way, you should keep in mind that the Chiron's maximum velocity number will rise next year, as announced by the automotive producer, while the Tesla Roadster should receive a Performance Upgrade Nevertheless, the fine folks that like to spend their time on Reddit have now come up with a properly amusing response. We're talking about the "infographics" in the image gallery above. These pit the unborn electron juice sipper against the Toyota Previa and (ready for it?) Fred Flinstone's ever-changing car.Now, to get an idea of how far things went on the said social media, we'll let you know that a Redditor even dropped a piece of footage showing a Toyota Previa more or less happily performing an acceleration test - you'll find the clip below.